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Who will win tonight's World Cup game – Scotland or Morocco?

Can the Tartan Army keep their party going?
6.16am, 19 Jun 2026

SCOTLAND’S TARTAN ARMY takeover has been one of the social media sensations of the World Cup to date, and they return to Foxborough tonight with their sights set on a place in the knockout rounds.

An opening 1-0 win against Haiti put Steve Clarke’s side on top of Group B and in an excellent position to progress, but another point – or three – would go a long way towards securing their place in the last 32.

With five-time world champions Brazil waiting in the final group match, the Scots will be hoping for a big night against Afcon champions Morocco, who were one of the eye-catching sides in the opening round of games in a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Kick-off is at 11pm.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Morocco (18)
Draw (5)
Scotland (2)

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