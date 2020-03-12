This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wales and Scotland make changes for clash that's still scheduled to go ahead

The Six Nations fixture is due to take place in Cardiff on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,453 Views 4 Comments
SCOTLAND BOSS GREGOR Townsend has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff [KO 2.15pm], which is currently still scheduled to go ahead.

Meanwhile, his Welsh counterpart, Wayne Pivac, has announced four changes to his own starting team.

gregor-townsend Townsend has made three changes to the Scotland team. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

All three Scottish changes come in the pack as number eight Nick Haining misses out on the matchday squad through illness after starting last weekend’s win over France.

Magnus Bradbury comes into the starting XV in his place, with Matt Fagerson promoted to the bench. Stuart McInally replaces Fraser Brown at hooker, while Sam Skinner comes into the second row in place of Scott Cummings. 

As for home team Wales, Cory Hill comes into the second row and will line up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, who is set to equal the world record for Test appearances in Cardiff on Saturday as he draws level with Richie McCaw on 148 appearances.

Sale Sharks man WillGriff John is named for his Wales debut at tighthead prop, with Wyn Jones coming in at loosehead, and Rhys Webb starts at scrum-half after a sharp replacement appearance against England last weekend.

As things stand, the Six Nations tie is set to go ahead as scheduled but that situation could still change amidst the coronavirus outbreak. 

Wales:

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. George North
13. Nick Tompkins
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Liam Williams
10. Dan Biggar 
9. Rhys Webb 

1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. WillGriff John 
4. Cory Hill 
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Ross Moriarty 
7. Justin Tipuric 
8. Josh Navidi 

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Rhys Carre 
18. Leon Brown 
19. Will Rowlands 
20. Taulupe Faletau
21. Gareth Davies
22. Jarrod Evans 
23. Johnny McNicholl

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
14. Sean Maitland
13. Chris Harris
12. Sam Johnson
11. Blair Kinghorn
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Stuart McInally
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Sam Skinner
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Jamie Ritchie
7. Hamish Watson
8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown
17. Allan Dell
18. Willem Nel
19. Scott Cummings
20. Matt Fagerson
21. George Horne
22. Duncan Weir
23. Kyle Steyn

