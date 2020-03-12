Wales and Scotland make changes for clash that's still scheduled to go ahead

SCOTLAND BOSS GREGOR Townsend has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff [KO 2.15pm], which is currently still scheduled to go ahead.

Meanwhile, his Welsh counterpart, Wayne Pivac, has announced four changes to his own starting team.

Townsend has made three changes to the Scotland team. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

All three Scottish changes come in the pack as number eight Nick Haining misses out on the matchday squad through illness after starting last weekend’s win over France.

Magnus Bradbury comes into the starting XV in his place, with Matt Fagerson promoted to the bench. Stuart McInally replaces Fraser Brown at hooker, while Sam Skinner comes into the second row in place of Scott Cummings.

As for home team Wales, Cory Hill comes into the second row and will line up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, who is set to equal the world record for Test appearances in Cardiff on Saturday as he draws level with Richie McCaw on 148 appearances.

Sale Sharks man WillGriff John is named for his Wales debut at tighthead prop, with Wyn Jones coming in at loosehead, and Rhys Webb starts at scrum-half after a sharp replacement appearance against England last weekend.

As things stand, the Six Nations tie is set to go ahead as scheduled but that situation could still change amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Wales: 15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. George North

13. Nick Tompkins

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Liam Williams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Rhys Webb 1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens

3. WillGriff John

4. Cory Hill

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Ross Moriarty

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Josh Navidi Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias

17. Rhys Carre

18. Leon Brown

19. Will Rowlands

20. Taulupe Faletau

21. Gareth Davies

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Johnny McNicholl

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg (captain)

14. Sean Maitland

13. Chris Harris

12. Sam Johnson

11. Blair Kinghorn

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ali Price

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Stuart McInally

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Sam Skinner

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Jamie Ritchie

7. Hamish Watson

8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements:

16. Fraser Brown

17. Allan Dell

18. Willem Nel

19. Scott Cummings

20. Matt Fagerson

21. George Horne

22. Duncan Weir

23. Kyle Steyn