Scotland make three changes for Ireland's visit to Murrayfield

SCOTLAND HAVE MADE three changes to the side that will welcome Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday in their next outing of the Six Nations [kick-off 3pm, RTÉ 2].

Tom Jordan comes in to pair up with Huw Jones in the centre while Rory Sutherland comes in at loosehead prop along with Jack Dempsey stepping in at number eight.

Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe make up the back three again following Scotland’s win over Italy last weekend. Finn Russell and Ben White link up at half-back.

Sutherland joins hooker Dave Cherry and tighthead Zander Fagerson in the front row, with Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist once slotting into the second row.

Matt Fagerson switches to the blindside flank to accommodate Dempsey’s return, with co-captain Rory Darge on the openside.

Your Scotland team to host Ireland on Sunday at Scottish Gas Murrayfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/imcCZPNbBs pic.twitter.com/oDFJqrxRTS — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 7, 2025

Scotland XV v Ireland

15.Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (56)

14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (43)

13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (54)

12. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (4)

11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (45)

10. Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (83)

9. Ben White – Toulon (25)

1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (38)

2. Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (12)

3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (71)

4. Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (78)

5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (76)

6. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (51)

7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (26)

8. Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (23)

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (23)

17. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (38)

18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (5)

19. Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (35)

20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (5)

21. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (55)

22. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (9)

23. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (9)

