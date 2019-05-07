Scotland, Ireland's first World Cup opponents, name 42-man training squad

SCOTLAND HAVE NAMED a 42-man training squad ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where they will face Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in their opening fixture on 22 September.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has omitted experienced Toulouse lock Richie Gray, although he has kept the door open by indicating that there are a further two spaces in the group for players who impress in the closing stages of the club season.

Among the 42 players named is the uncapped back row Blade Thomson, the New Zealand native who joined Scarlets last summer but has been injured for the majority of the campaign.

Ireland face Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 28-year-old back row/lock recently returned to action, however, and has been included alongside fellow uncapped players Rory Hutchinson, a midfielder with Northampton Saints, and Grant Stewart, the Glasgow hooker.

Edinburgh back row John Barclay is line for his third World Cup if still involved when Townsend whittles his squad down to 31 before the tournament.

Overall, Glasgow have 17 players in the wider training squad, while Edinburgh have 13 and there are 12 players from clubs outside Scotland.

Among the other notable omissions from the training squad are Worcester out-half Duncan Weir and Edinburgh midfielders Matt Scott and Mark Bennett.

Scotland’s World Cup preparations include a training camp in Portugal – like Schmidt’s Ireland – as well as home-and-away friendlies against France and Georgia.

Scotland training squad:

Forwards (23):

John Barclay (Edinburgh) 71 caps

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) 19 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 13 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) 7 caps

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 42 caps

Allan Dell (Edinburgh) 22 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) 33 caps

Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) 2 caps

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 51 caps

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) 27 caps

Willem Nel (Edinburgh) 29 caps

Gordon Reid (London Irish) 34 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) 10 caps

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) 5 caps

Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks) 22 caps

Blade Thomson (Scarlets) uncapped

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) 18 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) 25 caps

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) 43 caps

Backs (19):

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) 4 caps

Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors) 9 caps

Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons) 8 caps

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 41 caps

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) uncapped

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 21 caps

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 11 caps

Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne) 71 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) 40 caps

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) 8 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 24 caps

Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh) 27 caps

Finn Russell (Racing 92) 44 caps

Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) 50 caps

Duncan Taylor (Saracens) 21 caps.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: