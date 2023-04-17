Connacht hail Scott Fardy's "relentless and winning mindset" as he signs two-year deal

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED Scott Fardy as their new defence coach on a two-year deal.

The former Australia international, who had a trophy-laden spell as a player with Leinster, said the move felt like coming home while the province’s head coach, Pete Wilkins hailed his new recruit’s “relentless and winning mindset.”

Fardy had most recently returned to his homeland, where he worked with his former club Warringah, having taken his first steps in his post-playing career with NEC Green Rockets in Japan.

“When we began the recruitment process for a new defence coach, it was important to identify someone with experience of professional rugby at the very highest level, but also a person with the qualities that we want to see in a Connacht Rugby team in the years ahead,” Wilkins said.

“In Scott we have recruited someone who absolutely fits that mould on both fronts. His playing career speaks for itself, and when you chat to anyone who has shared a pitch with him, more often than not the first thing they highlight are his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him.

“Scott understands what it takes to develop a relentless and winning mindset, and with his thorough knowledge of the Irish rugby landscape, is really motivated to help Connacht reach the next level.”

As well as featuring in the 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand, Fardy won one Champions Cup and four PRO14 titles during his time with Leinster.

“My wife and I loved our time in Ireland. Both our boys were born there and it feels like home for us, so the move makes perfect sense for us,” he explained.

“I’m also very excited to be coaching in the URC and Europe, which are such challenging and diverse competitions.

“There’s a lot of great young talent in the Connacht squad, coupled with some really experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with them and doing my bit to help them go from strength to strength.”