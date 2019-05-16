This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-France fullback Spedding announces retirement at 33

The South-African born back won 23 caps for France.

By AFP Thursday 16 May 2019, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,196 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4637746
Spedding in action against Munster last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Spedding in action against Munster last year.
Spedding in action against Munster last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL fullback Scott Spedding has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old South African-born player, originally from Krugersdorp near Johannesburg, won 23 caps in three years for Les Bleus.

He featured at the 2015 World Cup and started the embarrassing quarter-final defeat by eventual champions New Zealand.

“Rugby has been a part of my life since I was a little boy and it will continue to be but I will no longer play this beautiful game,” he said on Instagram.

“I arrived in France 11 years ago with nothing else but a backpack and heart full of dreams, never would I have imagined I would have experienced what I have experienced,” he added alongside photos of him playing for clubs Castres, Brive, Bayonne and Clermont, as well as for France.

Spedding, best known for his accurate long-range kicking from hand and the tee, was refused the status of a player who had come through an academy by the national league (LNR) despite his international appearances and holding a French passport.

He had taken the LNR to the Conseil D’Etat, France’s supreme court, last May arguing the decision prevented him “finding an employer” but his appeal was rejected in April.

His club highlight came in lifting the Top 14 title with Clermont for only the second time in the outfit’s history in 2017.

Spedding’s current side Castres are defending French champions and are battling for a spot in the end of season play-offs with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

- © AFP 2019

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie