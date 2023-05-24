Irish duo secure European football with Aberdeen while Jim Goodwin on brink of relegation

ABERDEEN SEALED THIRD place in the Scottish Premiership and a place in Europe next season as their 3-0 win over 10-man St Mirren allied to Hearts’ draw at Rangers put the Dons four points clear of the Edinburgh side.

On-loan midfield duo Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie had the Dons on easy street with first-half goals either side of Thierry Small’s red card, and Shinnie added a third early in the second half.

After a cagey opening, Clarkson opened the scoring from 20 yards as he curled an unstoppable free-kick past Trevor Carson at the near post after Greg Kiltie had bundled over former Ireland international Jonny Hayes.

They doubled their lead two minutes from the break as Carson inexplicably scooped a Marley Watkins cross into the air and Shinnie gratefully accepted the gift to nod home from close range.

Shinnie was at it again four minutes after the interval as he netted his second, a rare right-footed strike after Ylber Ramadani’s cutback, but again Carson should have done much better in his attempt to block the effort.

St Mirren threatened from a set-piece of their own 20 yards out but Ryan Strain’s whipped effort was well held by Kelle Roos.

And Roos again stood firm after a mix-up between Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales let Main in behind the Dons defence, but there was no way past the Dutch goalkeeper.

Aberdeen were getting lax at the back against the 10 men and with 15 minutes left Roos was again called into action, this time to beat away Mark O’Hara’s curled effort from the edge of the area.

Watkins and McCrorie passed up late chances to add a fourth for the Dons, but the hosts, with Liam Scales also in action, sent their fans home happy with European football next season guaranteed.

At the other end, Dundee United stand on the brink of relegation after Kyle Vassell’s double sent Kilmarnock on their way to a 3-0 victory at Tannadice which keeps them in pole position in the battle for survival.

United suffered a fourth consecutive defeat which, coupled with Ross County’s draw against St Johnstone, left them needing a hugely unlikely turn of events on the final day on Sunday to avoid a second relegation in seven years.

United need to beat in-form Motherwell at Fir Park and hope Killie beat Ross County and somehow engineer an eight-goal swing along the way.

Killie are three points ahead of County but will need to get at least a point against the Dingwall side on Sunday to stay out of the play-off spot.

United boss Jim Goodwin admitted after his side’s third consecutive defeat on Saturday against Livingston that they “keep shooting ourselves in the foot”, and this latest defeat makes it almost certain that Ireland international Jamie McGrath will not return to the club when his loan spell from Wigan Athletic is up.

Meanwhile, Hibernian came from behind to defeat 10-man Celtic 4-2 at Easter Road and set up a final-day shootout with city rivals Hearts for fourth place.

The champions led 2-1 before substitute Daizen Maeda’s red card midway through the second half paved the way for Lee Johnson’s side to fight back and claim a crucial victory in their quest for European football, with Hoops keeper Scott Bain badly at fault for the hosts’ last two goals.

The win ensures Hibs can finish no lower than fifth place – which will be enough for a crack at continental competition if Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final – and they now have the opportunity to end the campaign on the ultimate high by pipping Hearts to fourth if they win at Tynecastle on Saturday.

For Celtic, it was a third game in a row without a victory since they secured the title earlier this month.