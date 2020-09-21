Newton comes up agonisingly short as Seahawks thwart Pats comeback

Newton: had two rushing touchdowns but was denied a third at the death.

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS thwarted the New England Patriots’ comeback bid on Sunday evening, stopping Pats quarterback Cam Newton on the goal line as time ran out for a 35-30 victory.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, stung by an interception run back for a touchdown on the first drive of the game, was virtually flawless from then on as he led the Seahawks into a 28-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Wilson completed 12 straight passes in one span as he connected on 21 of 27 attempts for 288 yards with five touchdowns, Chris Carson’s catch putting them 35-23 ahead with a little over four minutes to play.

Newton finished 30 for 44, for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a pair of rushing touchdowns — including a one-yard rush with 2:16 left on the clock to cut the Pats’ deficit to five — before he was stymied at the last.

Elsewhere, Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs were pushed all the way before snatching a 23-20 overtime victory against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Chargers were forced into a late change at quarterback when rookie Justin Herbert was named to start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

The 22-year-old dazzled on his debut, scoring a touchdown from four yards out after leading a 79-yard opening drive, and finishing with 311 passing yards.

Herbert’s heroics were not enough to hold off the Chiefs however, who eventually sealed victory in overtime with Harrison Butker’s 58-yard field goal.

Mahomes was the savior for the Chiefs, engineering the team into field-goal position at the end of regulation, allowing Butker to tie the game at 20-20, before setting up the win in overtime.

