Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Heartwarming scenes as Tipp's Callanan reunited with Liam MacCarthy cabinet he made in school

The All-Ireland winning captain was treated to a lovely surprise at St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 1:19 PM
21 minutes ago 1,566 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4793512
Séamus Callanan standing alongside the display cabinet he made for his Leaving Cert project.
Image: St Joseph's College.
Séamus Callanan standing alongside the display cabinet he made for his Leaving Cert project.
Séamus Callanan standing alongside the display cabinet he made for his Leaving Cert project.
Image: St Joseph's College.

THERE WERE HEARTWARMING scenes when Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan returned to his old secondary school with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The All-Ireland winning skipper was visiting St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh alongside teammates Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack, who is also a staff member at the school.

During their stay, the school surprised Callanan with a lovely memory from days as a student.

Callanan studied woodwork at St Jospeh’s and decided to make a display cabinet for his Leaving Cert project in 2006 that would hopefully hold the Liam MacCarthy Cup one day.

And when the star forward returned to the school this week, he discovered that his old teacher Mr Halpin kept the cabinet for his former student.

There was a lovely moment as Callanan finally got a chance to place the cup in the cabinet after inspiring his county to All-Ireland glory this year.

Source: Sean o shea/YouTube

 

