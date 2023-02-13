Advertisement
# Milestone
Coleman set for 400th Everton appearance in Merseyside derby
Everton and Liverpool will do battle in Anfield tonight.
57 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Séamus Coleman will make his 400th appearance for Everton across all competitions tonight, in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

He comes in to captain the side, replacing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Donegal native joined the Toffees in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for an incredible £60,000 fee. Tonight’s clash with their local rivals puts Coleman on 343 Premier League appearances as his side continue to fight for survival from relegation.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also struggling in 10th spot on the table. The recently appointed Seán Dyche is Coleman’s ninth manager at the club as he prepares for a major milestone in his club career.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm tonight.

