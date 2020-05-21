This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I rang my mum and mentioned that our own kit is coming home with us'

Irish captain Seamus Coleman lifts the lid on what training is like since Everton returned from the enforced break.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 21 May 2020, 5:11 PM
9 minutes ago 197 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS outlined the new normal in the Premier League. And it sounds very much like his old normal when he was a League of Ireland player.

Premier League teams returned to training this week for the first time since March and have had to undergo a series of strict measures to comply with government regulations.

And one of those involves washing their own training kit – which is hardly hardship but for Coleman, a reminder of where he started out – at Sligo Rovers.

Coleman told Everton FC: “It wasn’t a very, very hard session, more easing us back in to make sure there were no injuries.“There were passing drills and strides and dribbling circuits and we finished with playing out from the back.

“We had the manager, Davide [Ancelotti, assistant boss] and Duncan [Ferguson, assistant manager] for the football element.

“You can still get the work in, it was a very good session and we were in and out as quickly as possible.

“It was enjoyable and I was happy to get a ball at my feet again.

“We all have to go back to work and we are happy to do that,

“But I am sure there are people with nerves as well.

“It’s such a strange time in the world, I don’t think anyone could have predicted something like this.

“You first concern is your family.

“After that, the Club has done everything so well and so professionally, so I was more than happy to come back to work and get back training and, hopefully, get back playing again.”

One of the conditions for players going back was that they had to muck in – in order to stay safe. Hence, the kit was brought home.

“I rang my mum on the way home from training and mentioned that, our own kit coming home with us,” added Coleman.

“It’s a long time since that’s been done.

“We used to do it at Sligo Rovers when I still lived with my mum and dad, they remember it well.

“We did it at Blackpool [where Coleman was on loan in 2009/10] as well.

“It’s not that big a deal and something the lads are more than capable of, I imagine.”

Coleman continued: “Getting back, you feel there is some normality coming back to the world… that things are progressing. We are footballers and this is what we want to do.

“We are in there together and it is important we are living our lives right outside the place to make sure you do not endanger anyone.

“It is up to us as players now to stick to the rules at the Club and do what is asked of us.

“There are measurements to tell us how far to stay apart and a one-way system around the building, so you are not crossing paths with people.

“It feels as safe as it possibly can and, hopefully, we can move to phase two as quickly and safely as possible.”

