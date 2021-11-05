Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 6 November 2021
Power in pursuit of another top-20 week with Friday 67 at Mayakoba

Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler on top of the leaderboard at the World Wide Technology Championship.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Nov 2021, 11:07 PM
Power is six shots off the lead (file photo).
Image: Matthew Bolt
Image: Matthew Bolt

SEAMUS POWER SHOT a four-under par 67 on Friday to climb the leaderboard at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Power sits in a tie for 22nd place on seven-under par, six shots behind leader Matthew Wolff.

The Waterford native will be hoping that he can carry on the momentum from last weekend’s performance in Bermuda, where he finished in a tie for 12th.

Power will be the only Irish representative in the field for the weekend in Mexico after both Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell failed to make the cut.

Lowry made five birdies on Friday, but crucially had three bogeys on the card as well, as he could only manage a two-under par 69.

That score left him on two-under par for the tournament, two outside the cut mark at four-under.

McDowell was a further shot adrift on one-under after a level par round of 71 on Friday.

At the top, Wolff (-13) holds a two-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler (-11), with Carlos Ortiz and Viktor Hovland a further shot adrift on 10-under par.

See the latest leaderboard here in The42 Scores & Fixtures >

