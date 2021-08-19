Power seven shots off the lead as Thomas and Rahm set pace in New Jersey

SEAMUS POWER WAS the best of the Irish on the opening day of the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey, where Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm share the early lead.

Power shot an opening round 70, which included one bogey and two birdies, to sit on one-under after the first day of action at the Liberty National golf course.

However Thomas and Rahm set the early pace as they both went around in 63 to finish on eight-under for the day.

Harold Varner III leads the chasing pack, sitting three shots back on five-under.

Olympians Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished on even par after shooting opening rounds of 71.

Shot-for-shot at the top of the leaderboard. 🥊@JonRahmPGA gets to -8. pic.twitter.com/CPvi29gCAK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 19, 2021

McIlroy endured a frustrating day which included five birdies and five bogeys.

Lowry’s day got off to a difficult start, registering an early double bogey on the par four 10th, with the Offaly native adding three bogey and five birdies.

