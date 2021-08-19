Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

Power seven shots off the lead as Thomas and Rahm set pace in New Jersey

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished on even par after shooting opening rounds of 71.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 11:21 PM
35 minutes ago 276 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5527254
Seamus Power.
Image: John Minchillo
Seamus Power.
Seamus Power.
Image: John Minchillo

SEAMUS POWER WAS the best of the Irish on the opening day of the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey, where Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm share the early lead.

Power shot an opening round 70, which included one bogey and two birdies, to sit on one-under after the first day of action at the Liberty National golf course.

However Thomas and Rahm set the early pace as they both went around in 63 to finish on eight-under for the day.

Harold Varner III leads the chasing pack, sitting three shots back on five-under.

Olympians Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both finished on even par after shooting opening rounds of 71. 

McIlroy endured a frustrating day which included five birdies and five bogeys.

Lowry’s day got off to a difficult start, registering an early double bogey on the par four 10th, with the Offaly native adding three bogey and five birdies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie