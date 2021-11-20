Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Seamus Power in tie for second spot at the RSM Classic

Power trails leader Talor Gooch by three shots.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 11:13 PM
1 hour ago 786 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607645
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for second position at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia after he signed for a 67 today.

The Waterford man trails leader, Talor Gooch, by three shots but knows if he replicates today’s form in tomorrow’s final round then he has a chance of glory.

Today didn’t actually start promisingly for Power who bogeyed the second, missing par from four feet. However, birdies on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole from four feet, on nine from five feet, on 13 from nine feet, set him up for what was to be the stunning moment of his round.

That came on the 15th when Power chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green to get an eagle and to move to 14 under. The following hole a bogey arrived, when he got onto the green in three and then two putting, moving him back to three-under for the round.

Still as Sunday dawns, he is one of four Irish golfers in contention for tournaments across the globe, along with Leona Maguire, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie