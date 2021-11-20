Seamus Power in tie for second spot at the RSM Classic

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for second position at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia after he signed for a 67 today.

The Waterford man trails leader, Talor Gooch, by three shots but knows if he replicates today’s form in tomorrow’s final round then he has a chance of glory.

Today didn’t actually start promisingly for Power who bogeyed the second, missing par from four feet. However, birdies on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole from four feet, on nine from five feet, on 13 from nine feet, set him up for what was to be the stunning moment of his round.

That came on the 15th when Power chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green to get an eagle and to move to 14 under. The following hole a bogey arrived, when he got onto the green in three and then two putting, moving him back to three-under for the round.

Still as Sunday dawns, he is one of four Irish golfers in contention for tournaments across the globe, along with Leona Maguire, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.