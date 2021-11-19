Seamus Power three off the lead and primed to challenge at RSM Classic

Power: three birdies and 15 pars on Friday (file photo).

Power: three birdies and 15 pars on Friday (file photo).

SEAMUS POWER CLIMBED into a share of sixth place with a bogey-free round of 69 at the RSM Classic on Friday.

Hunting a second PGA Tour win of 2021, the Waterford native got his second round off to a perfect start with a birdie on the first hole of Sea Island’s Plantation Course.

And Power was a model of consistency across the day, backing that up with 11 straight pars before his next birdie at the par-four 13th.

He signed off with a final birdie at the par-five 18th to get into the clubhouse on 10-under par, three shots off the halfway lead held by Talor Gooch on 13-under.

John Huh and Sebastian Munoz share second place on 12-under while Taylor Moore and Mackenzie Hughes are on 11-under.

Graeme McDowell will miss the cut after a disappointing 76 on Friday saw him drop to two-over par for the tournament.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

See the latest leaderboard in The42 Scores & Fixtures >

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud