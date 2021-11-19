Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 19 November 2021
Seamus Power three off the lead and primed to challenge at RSM Classic

Power is in a tie for sixth on 10-under par at Sea Island in Georgia.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Nov 2021, 9:50 PM
49 minutes ago 448 Views 1 Comment
Power: three birdies and 15 pars on Friday (file photo).
Image: Leslie Plaza Johnson
Power: three birdies and 15 pars on Friday (file photo).
Power: three birdies and 15 pars on Friday (file photo).
Image: Leslie Plaza Johnson

SEAMUS POWER CLIMBED into a share of sixth place with a bogey-free round of 69 at the RSM Classic on Friday.

Hunting a second PGA Tour win of 2021, the Waterford native got his second round off to a perfect start with a birdie on the first hole of Sea Island’s Plantation Course.

And Power was a model of consistency across the day, backing that up with 11 straight pars before his next birdie at the par-four 13th.

He signed off with a final birdie at the par-five 18th to get into the clubhouse on 10-under par, three shots off the halfway lead held by Talor Gooch on 13-under.

John Huh and Sebastian Munoz share second place on 12-under while Taylor Moore and Mackenzie Hughes are on 11-under.

Graeme McDowell will miss the cut after a disappointing 76 on Friday saw him drop to two-over par for the tournament.

Bernard Jackman, Gavan Casey, and Murray Kinsella reflect on Ireland’s stunning win over the All Blacks, hail Ciara Griffin’s Ireland career, and chat about Rassie:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

