Power makes the cut but has work to do at the Wyndham Championship

SEAMUS POWER IS battling hard to hold onto his PGA Tour card but the Waterford golfer will need a big weekend at the Wyndham Championship to avoid falling into the play-offs.

Power followed Thursday’s 64 with a second-round 69 to make the cut in North Carolina, but he trails leader Byeong Hun An by six shots.

The Rio Olympian, who went into the week 144th in the FedEx Cup rankings, is in a tie for 27th on seven-under-par. He needs a strong finish to haul himself into the top 125 on the rankings to retain his playing rights for 2020.

South Korea’s Hun An, chasing a first PGA Tour title, fired a five-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

An, who shared the overnight lead with compatriot Im Sung-Jae in the final regular-season event prior to the play-offs, had five birdies without a bogey at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro for a 13-under-par total of 127.

He was one stroke in front of American Brice Garnett, who carded a six-under 64, with half a dozen players sharing third on five-under.

It wasn’t a good day for Pádraig Harrington, whose second-round 69 saw him miss the cut by one stroke.

