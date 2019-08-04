This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South Korea's An holds lead at Wyndham as Power battles to hold onto PGA Tour card

Waterford native Seamus Power carded a 71 which leaves him tied for 55th overall.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,559 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4753124
File photo of Seamus Power.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo of Seamus Power.
File photo of Seamus Power.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SOUTH KOREAN HUN An holds a one-shot lead after his third round 66 left him 17 under-par at the Wyndham Championship.

Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett are both one shot off An with their fellow American Ryan Armour in fourth. 

and 11 shots off the lead.

At the outset of the tournament, Power was 144th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He requires a top 125 place in the world rankings to avoid entering a play-off to keep his card.

