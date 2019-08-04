South Korea's An holds lead at Wyndham as Power battles to hold onto PGA Tour card

SOUTH KOREAN HUN An holds a one-shot lead after his third round 66 left him 17 under-par at the Wyndham Championship.

Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett are both one shot off An with their fellow American Ryan Armour in fourth.

and 11 shots off the lead.

At the outset of the tournament, Power was 144th in the FedEx Cup rankings. He requires a top 125 place in the world rankings to avoid entering a play-off to keep his card.

