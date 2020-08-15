'I can help this club into the Premier League,' says Sean Maguire after signing new Preston deal

IRISH INTERNATIONAL SEAN Maguire says he backs himself to improve going forward — and believes he can help Preston North End into the Premier League — after committing his future to the Championship side.

Yesterday, the club confirmed that the 26-year-old attacker signed a two-year contract extension to his current deal, meaning he is committed to the Deepdale outfit until at least the summer of 2023.

Maguire says he did not to have to put too much thought into the decision to put pen to paper, but admitted his frustrations over the past few years after signing the deal.

Preston boss Alex Neil has rewarded the Kilkenny native after recently hailing his “absolutely terrific” overall contribution to the club when he ended a long goal drought.

Maguire scored for the first time in 25 appearances against Bristol City last month in their final game of the Championship season — and he’ll hope he can improve his goalscoring form going forward.

“I am absolutely over the moon,” Maguire told the club’s official website.

“I am heading into my fourth year at Preston North End. Last year was a bit disappointing in the way it ended — not making the Play-Offs — but I feel like this year can be our year with the players that we have.

It was a very easy decision. I have loved my last three years here at the club; playing out here at Deepdale and away from home with the following we take with us and the fans have made a massive impact on the decision I have made.”

“I love the lads, the manager and the staff and I am absolutely delighted to get it done,” he added.

“I am over the moon to get the contract done and now I can crack on for the season.

“It is going to be a shorter pre-season; we usually have six or seven weeks to prepare, but the boys have come back in great nick and shape and we are really looking forward to the season starting.”

While Preston ended their 2019/20 campaign in ninth place, four points adrift of the play-offs, Maguire made 40 consecutive appearances – of which 32 were starts.

Reflecting on the season, the eight-cap international who scored his first Ireland goal against New Zealand last December feels he and his side can improve going forward.

Facing Stoke City earlier this year. Source: Nick Potts

“I believe in myself. I know I can catch fire at the start of the season. It is not rocket science that I didn’t have a great season goal tally wise [last season].

“I scored five goals, played a lot of games and I was disappointed not to score more goals.

I leave everything out on the pitch and that is the easy part, but the fans have stuck by me and backed me through the tough times and hopefully now I can recreate the form I have shown in the last three years and I can help this club into the Premier League.”

The former Cork City striker concluded:

“Enjoying your football on the pitch is something I have done in the last three years and enjoying life off the pitch is just as important. I live in the area, just outside the city centre.

“We are very settled here. The family love coming over to watch the games and hopefully now I can bring it all together and help the club reach its goals.

“We have been in touching distance in the last three years and it has been a little bit frustrating, but we will be looking to start like we did last year and be a bit more consistent.

“We need to try and make the top six this year and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”

