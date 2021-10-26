Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 26 October 2021
Double disappointment as two more Irish boxers exit World Championships

Irish captain Sean Mari and Brandon McCarthy both lost in Belgrade on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 851 Views 0 Comments
Sean Mari lost a split decision against Hungarian flyweight Aitila Bernath.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

IRISH PAIR SEAN Mari and Brandon McCarthy are out of the World Elite Boxing Championships after both suffered defeats in their opening bouts on Tuesday.

Monkstown’s Mari, who is the Irish captain for the tournament in Serbia, lost a split decision against Hungary’s Aitila Bernath in the last 32 of the flyweight division.

McCarthy lost in the last 64 of the light-welterweight division, the St Michael’s Athy man coming up short in a unanimous decision defeat against Gianluligi Malanga of Italy.

JP Hale is the next Irish fighter in the ring when he takes on home fighter Semiz Alicic in the last 64 of the lightweight division on Wednesday.

Ireland have a squad of seven fighters in Belgrade this week with Ricky Nesbitt, Adam Hession and Kelyan Cassidy all set to begin their tournaments later this week.

Welterweight Eugene McKeever lost a unanimous decision to Uzbekistan’s Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev on Monday.

