This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 'Tullow Tank' has a book coming out

Sean O’Brien’s ‘Fuel’ will be published on 29 October.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 May 2020, 3:31 PM
16 minutes ago 321 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5110027
Sean O'Brien (file pic)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Sean O'Brien (file pic)
Sean O'Brien (file pic)
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN’S autobiography ‘Fuel’ will be published on 29 October, Penguin Ireland have announced.

The 33-year-old Carlow native, who is currently on the books at London Irish, has enjoyed an illustrious career in rugby, representing Ireland and Leinster for more than 10 years and featuring on two Lions tours — 2013 in Australia and 2017 in New Zealand.

“I am hugely excited to be publishing my autobiography Fuel with Penguin Ireland in October,” O’Brien said.

“It tells my whole story, from my upbringing on the farm in Tullow, through my rugby career and what drove me to the position I achieved with Leinster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions. I can’t wait for readers to enjoy it.”

Michael McLoughlin of Penguin Ireland added: “I’m particularly thrilled to be publishing Seán O’Brien’s book this autumn. By now I think we’ve established at Penguin a reputation for publishing rugby books that grab the headlines and get sports fans talking and reading. This book will be no different, with Seanie coming across on the page no differently than on the pitch, tough and fearless.”

sob

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie