The 'Tullow Tank' has a book coming out

SEAN O’BRIEN’S autobiography ‘Fuel’ will be published on 29 October, Penguin Ireland have announced.

The 33-year-old Carlow native, who is currently on the books at London Irish, has enjoyed an illustrious career in rugby, representing Ireland and Leinster for more than 10 years and featuring on two Lions tours — 2013 in Australia and 2017 in New Zealand.

“I am hugely excited to be publishing my autobiography Fuel with Penguin Ireland in October,” O’Brien said.

“It tells my whole story, from my upbringing on the farm in Tullow, through my rugby career and what drove me to the position I achieved with Leinster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions. I can’t wait for readers to enjoy it.”

Michael McLoughlin of Penguin Ireland added: “I’m particularly thrilled to be publishing Seán O’Brien’s book this autumn. By now I think we’ve established at Penguin a reputation for publishing rugby books that grab the headlines and get sports fans talking and reading. This book will be no different, with Seanie coming across on the page no differently than on the pitch, tough and fearless.”

