'The time is right' - Sean O'Brien returns to Leinster in coaching role

SEÁN O’BRIEN WILL return to Leinster to take up the role of contacts skills coach, the province have confirmed.

‘The Tullow Tank’ left Dublin in 2019 to play with London Irish, having starred for Ireland, the Lions and Leinster in a stellar back row career.

O’Brien, who announced his retirement in recent weeks, will replace Denis Leamy, who returns to Munster.

“I always said that you’d never know what the future holds and I’ve taken my time to work out what’s next for me,” O’Brien says.

“While I have loved my time with London Irish and living in London, the time is right to move back home and this is a brilliant opportunity now to get back and to get back to work with Leinster Rugby.

“I’d like to thank Leo for the opportunity and it’s an exciting one. Building on the great work of Hugh Hogan and most recently Denis Leamy, I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“Working with players that I already know but there is also some real talent coming through and to be having my first coaching opportunity back home at Leinster, is pretty special. They’ve got a busy week ahead of them with Glasgow to come on Saturday and I’ll be a very keen supporter watching them to the end of the season.”

Head coach Leo Cullen added: “It is great to be able to welcome Seán back home to Leinster.

“On the rugby pitch, Seán at his best was virtually unplayable and he was an amazing contributor to Leinster, Ireland and the Lions. In a Leinster shirt, he played a key role in some of our greatest days on the European stage and we hope he can pass on some of his vast experience and winning mentality to our current squad.

“I know that Seán has always been a keen student of the game and has been heavily involved with coaching in Tullow RFC going back to his early playing days. We believe he has a very bright future in coaching and I think it’s a win-win for both sides to have him back here.

“In addition to his experience, Seán has always been a brilliant presence in the Leinster changing room and I think our group will be excited and energised by having him back involved.”

