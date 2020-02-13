This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reidy sees form for Ulster rewarded with two-year contract extension

The openside tops the tackle-count table in the Pro14 this season and has featured in all of Ulster’s Champions Cup games since 2016.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,302 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5006762
Ulster's Sean Reidy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ulster's Sean Reidy.
Ulster's Sean Reidy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ULSTER BACK ROW Sean Reidy has signed a two-year extension with the northern province which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old departed his native New Zealand to join Ulster in 2014 and has made 120 appearances over six seasons, as well as earning two caps for Ireland.

The openside, who qualified for Ireland through his grandfather from Kerry, currently tops the Guinness Pro14 tackle-count table with 142 made in nine games and has featured in each of Ulster’s Champions Cup fixtures since 2016.

Commenting on his extension, Reidy, said: “This is my sixth season with Ulster and I’m enjoying it as much as ever. Belfast has become my home and it’s great to get signed up for another two years.

“Ulster is a fantastic squad to be a part of – and I am very much looking forward to what the future holds for both me as an individual and as part of the wider team.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “Sean is a player who brings a depth of experience and skill to our squad – and I am delighted that he has chosen to secure the next two years with Ulster.

“As a regular in our matchday squads, Sean’s ongoing contribution to Ulster on the pitch is evident. Off the pitch, Sean also brings leadership and knowledge which is invaluable for our current group of players.

“This contract extension is just reward for Sean’s hard work and determination.”

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie