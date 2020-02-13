Reidy sees form for Ulster rewarded with two-year contract extension

ULSTER BACK ROW Sean Reidy has signed a two-year extension with the northern province which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old departed his native New Zealand to join Ulster in 2014 and has made 120 appearances over six seasons, as well as earning two caps for Ireland.

The openside, who qualified for Ireland through his grandfather from Kerry, currently tops the Guinness Pro14 tackle-count table with 142 made in nine games and has featured in each of Ulster’s Champions Cup fixtures since 2016.

Commenting on his extension, Reidy, said: “This is my sixth season with Ulster and I’m enjoying it as much as ever. Belfast has become my home and it’s great to get signed up for another two years.

“Ulster is a fantastic squad to be a part of – and I am very much looking forward to what the future holds for both me as an individual and as part of the wider team.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “Sean is a player who brings a depth of experience and skill to our squad – and I am delighted that he has chosen to secure the next two years with Ulster.

“As a regular in our matchday squads, Sean’s ongoing contribution to Ulster on the pitch is evident. Off the pitch, Sean also brings leadership and knowledge which is invaluable for our current group of players.

“This contract extension is just reward for Sean’s hard work and determination.”

