Chris Eubank's son, Sebastian Eubank, dies aged 29

CHRIS EUBANK’S SON, Sebastian Eubank, has passed away, the British boxing icon has confirmed.

The 29-year-old’s body was reportedly found on a beach in Dubai, where he lived.

Having previously boxed as an amateur, Sebastian Eubank followed in the footsteps of both his father and older brother, Chris Eubank Jr, in donning the professional gloves on two occasions, winning both of his pro bouts in 2018 and 2019. He also won his first bout in mixed martial arts in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

The third oldest of Chris Eubank’s children, Sebastian worked as a personal trainer. He is survived by his wife, Salma, and their one-month-old son, Raheem.

Sebastian Eubank in action against Kamil Kulczvk. Source: Peter Byrne

A statement released by Chris Eubank read: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian’s mother, Karron Meadows, added: “Our whole family is grieving at the huge loss of our son and brother, Sebastian. Please respect our grief and privacy while we try to comprehend our loss.”

Brother Chris Eubank Junior wrote on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always.”

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 9, 2021

Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who promoted Sebastian Eubank’s two professional boxing matches, paid tribute to a fighter who “was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted [sic] up a room when he walked in.”

We had the honour of promoting Sebastian Eubank. He was simply a true gentleman and a sincere human being who lighted up a room when he walked in. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/oY7jWTH3A8 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 9, 2021

British boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren also offered their condolences to the Eubank family, while former super-middleweight world champion George Groves — who beat rival Chris Eubank Jr in 2018 on a card which featured Sebastian Eubank’s debut — said: “Saddened to hear the terrible news Seb Eubank has passed away. Seb was a great guy, I remember sparring him many years ago in London. My thoughts are with the Eubank family.”