Second Ashes Test ends in a draw as Australia hang on in the dying light

AUSTRALIA OVERCAME STEVE Smith’s absence and survived another venomous spell from Jofra Archer to draw the second Test with England and retain their slender advantage in the Ashes.

An intriguing, rain-affected encounter at Lord’s concluded with neither side able to forge a positive result, despite England bidding to force the issue when declaring on 258-5 in the second session after Ben Stokes (115 not out) had posted a century.

Joe Root’s attack had enough incentive with 48 overs remaining, while a target of 267 was also encouraging for the tourists, even if Smith was unavailable having displayed concussion symptoms on Sunday after copping an Archer bouncer on the third day.

Archer (3-32) dismissed David Warner and Usman Khawaja inside the opening six overs, but Smith’s concussion replacement Marnus Labuschagne’s gritty half-century effectively ended England’s hopes, despite Jack Leach (3-37) striking with back-to-back deliveries and Joe Denly’s brilliant catch, as Australia ended on 154-6.