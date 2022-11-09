Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

Senegal suffer serious World Cup blow after Sadio Mane picks up injury

Ex-Liverpool striker’s availability for the tournament in serious doubt after he was injured in last night’s victory for Bayern over Werder Bremen.

1 hour ago 1,564 Views 0 Comments
Mane goes down with injury in last night's game
Mane goes down with injury in last night's game
Image: Imago/PA Images

SADIO MANE LOOKS set to miss the World Cup after picking up a tendon injury in Bayern Munich’s victory over Werder Bremen last night.

The former Liverpool attacker is not expected to play again in 2022 which represents a serious blow to Senegal ahead of their World Cup dates with Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

The Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé names his World Cup squad on Friday but knows the absence of Mane, who finished runner up in the Ballon D’Or, will severely hinder their chances.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie