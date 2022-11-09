Senegal suffer serious World Cup blow after Sadio Mane picks up injury

Mane goes down with injury in last night's game

SADIO MANE LOOKS set to miss the World Cup after picking up a tendon injury in Bayern Munich’s victory over Werder Bremen last night.

The former Liverpool attacker is not expected to play again in 2022 which represents a serious blow to Senegal ahead of their World Cup dates with Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

The Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé names his World Cup squad on Friday but knows the absence of Mane, who finished runner up in the Ballon D’Or, will severely hinder their chances.