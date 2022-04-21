Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join consortium to buy Chelsea from Abramovich

SERENA WILLIAMS AND Lewis Hamilton are part of Martin Broughton’s consortium to buy Chelsea.

The tennis icon and Formula 1 great are prepared to invest €11 each in the Briton’s consortium, according to reports on Sky Sports.

Broughton’s group appears to be the front runners to secure ownership of the club. They also have investors from Canada, Taiwan and the UK.

BREAKING | Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are committing millions of pounds to one of the bids vying to become the new owners of Chelsea Football Club ⬇ pic.twitter.com/eAF03RQbIF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 21, 2022

The other two bidders areTodd Boehly, who is a part-owner with Major League Baseball side, LA Dodgers, and Steve Pagliuca, who owns the Boston Celtics.