Dublin: 12°C Thursday 21 April 2022
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join consortium to buy Chelsea from Abramovich

Williams and Hamilton have committed £10m each to Martin Broughton’s bid for Chelsea after Roman Abramovich put club up for sale.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,729 Views 2 Comments
Ball in Roman's court: Serena part of consortium.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SERENA WILLIAMS AND Lewis Hamilton are part of Martin Broughton’s consortium to buy Chelsea.

The tennis icon and Formula 1 great are prepared to invest €11 each in the Briton’s consortium, according to reports on Sky Sports.

Broughton’s group appears to be the front runners to secure ownership of the club. They also have investors from Canada, Taiwan and the UK.

The other two bidders areTodd Boehly, who is a part-owner with Major League Baseball side, LA Dodgers, and Steve Pagliuca, who owns the Boston Celtics.

Press Association

