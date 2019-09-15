This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergio Garcia claims his first win of year at Dutch Open

The Spaniard finished one shot ahead of Danish teenager Nicolai Hojgaard.

By AFP Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 8:12 PM
38 minutes ago 550 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810886
Sergio Garcia (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sergio Garcia (file photo).
Sergio Garcia (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SWRGIO GARCIA SEALED his first victory of the season on Sunday by beating Danish teenager Nicolai Hojgaard by one shot to win the Dutch Open in Amsterdam.

The 18-year-old Hojgaard put the pressure on Garcia by carding a four-under-par final round of 68 to set a clubhouse lead of 17-under.

But the experienced Spaniard recovered from a 17th-hole bogey by safely parring the last to sign for a 69 and an 18-under total.

“I played well all week under pressure,” said world number 43 Garcia. “It wasn’t easy, there were a couple of tough moments today but I hung on tough, that’s the most important thing.”

It was former Masters champion Garcia’s first title since winning last year’s Andalucia Valderrama Masters, and was his 16th triumph on the European Tour.

“There was obviously a little bit of nerves here and there. Today wasn’t easy,” added the 39-year-old who became the seventh Spanish winner of the tournament, joining a list that includes Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

“It means a lot to be part of that amazing group, to be there with Seve…

“It’s special. Every one is special but this one is special because my wife and my daughter are here, some of my family are here.”

Hojgaard had to settle for second place after a stunning week.

Born in 2001, the Dane was highly regarded as an amateur, but his previous best effort in five European Tour appearances was tied-76th.

The world number 1,002 made a mockery of his ranking, though, and would have been dreaming of an incredible victory when he was standing over a 15-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole, only to see it slide narrowly past the left edge.

“It was fun out there. I got a good start and everything came down to one putt, so I’m very proud of being in the chance of getting a playoff with Sergio,” said Hojgaard.

“This week means I’m playing European Tour tournaments next year. I’ve been in between with everything so I’m hopefully on my way up there so that would mean a lot.”

The 30th-ranked Englishman Matt Wallace finished two strokes behind Hojgaard in third place, with James Morrison fourth.

Callum Shinkwin, who started the day tied for the lead with Garcia, struggled to a 74 to finish in fifth on 13-under.

 © AFP 2019 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie