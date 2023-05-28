Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of Segio Rico.
# concerning
PSG goalkeeper Rico in a serious condition after horse riding accident
The goalkeeper was on the bench for PSG last night as they sealed the Ligue Un title.
2.0k
0
1 hour ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in “serious” condition after a horse riding accident, the French club confirmed Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as they won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio.

“He is in serious condition,” said a PSG spokesperson, while Spanish newspaper Marca report he is “stable”.

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.

“Lots of strength and a speedy recovery,” wrote Sevilla, for whom he played previously, on Twitter.

Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019.

The goalkeeper then moved to PSG on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2020.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     