All Blacks' winger Sevu Reece to miss World Cup due to injury

NEW ZEALAND WINGER Sevu Reece will miss the Rugby World Cup after it was revealed Wednesday that a serious knee injury will sideline him for the rest of the year.

Super Rugby franchise Canterbury Crusaders said Reece needs surgery on a knee ligament he ruptured in their recent win over the Auckland Blues.

The 26-year-old has scored 15 tries in 23 Tests for New Zealand, most recently touching down for the All Blacks in last October’s tour win over Japan in Tokyo.

His injury rules him out of the World Cup, which kicks off in September when hosts France play New Zealand in the opening match.

“We really feel for him. He’s been incredible for us. It’s a big loss,” said Crusaders boss Scott Robertson, who will coach the All Blacks from the start of 2024.

Reece was injured when he was cleaned out of a ruck by Blues centre Rieko Ioane during the Crusaders’ win in Auckland.

The loss of Reece, a prolific try-scorer, is a blow to the Crusaders’ hopes of winning a seventh straight Super Rugby title.

The Crusaders currently have 16 players sidelined, including All Blacks loose forward Ethan Blackadder — who is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a torn calf.

