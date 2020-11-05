Sexton: 'I apologised to Andy Farrell - I am disappointed in myself'

Sexton is disgruntled as he walks off the pitch in Paris.

JOHNNY SEXTON HAS received the backing of head coach Andy Farrell.

Speaking to media this morning, Farrell was asked if he felt undermined by his captain’s petulant attitude when he was replaced during last Saturday’s defeat in Paris.

But Farrell is backing his captain, saying: “I don’t feel undermined at all. Not at all.”

Sexton responded: “I have apologised to the people who matter. I am disappointed in myself.”

(More to come)