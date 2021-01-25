BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

Johnny Sexton suffers 'minor' injury but Tadhg Furlong 'very close' to return

The Ireland captain was replaced in the second half at Thomond Park on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 25 Jan 2021, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,240 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5334988
Sexton was forced off in the second half of Leinster's win over Munster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Sexton was forced off in the second half of Leinster's win over Munster.
Sexton was forced off in the second half of Leinster's win over Munster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER SAY IRELAND captain Johnny Sexton suffered a “minor muscle injury” during Saturday’s win over Munster in the Pro14.

The province’s latest injury update confirmed that Sexton will require further assessment from the IRFU’s medical team this week as he heads into Ireland camp ahead of the Six Nations.

Head coach Andy Farrell will hope to have 35-year-old Sexton fully recovered from the hamstring issue in time for Ireland’s championship opener against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday 7 February.

Leinster say that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is “very close to a return” and will look to increase his training involvement this week after recovering from a calf issue.

Furlong hasn’t played since February 2020 but was named in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations earlier today. It may be that the Wexford man sees game time for Leinster away to Scarlets in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The province say wing James Lowe – who hasn’t played since Ireland’s autumn campaign due to a groin injury – will require further assessment this week when he heads into Ireland camp.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that versatile back Jimmy O’Brien will definitely miss this weekend’s meeting with Scarlets after suffering a hamstring injury against Munster in Limerick.

Tighthead prop Michael Bent remains a doubt after missing the Munster game due to a neck strain he sustained at training last week.

More positively, back row Dan Leavy and wing Dave Kearney are back in full Leinster training after being ruled out of contention for the Munster clash due to calf and hamstring issues, respectively.

Leavy and Kearney are due to be available for selection against Scarlets.

Rory O’Loughlin [shoulder], Scott Penny [neck], Conor O’Brien [knee], Tommy O’Brien [ankle], Max Deegan [knee], Vakh Abdaladze [back] and Adam Byrne [hamstring] all remain sidelined.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie