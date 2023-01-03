Carbery could get Six Nations shot as Sexton faces race against time

JOEY CARBERY IS away on holiday this week as Munster give him a rest ahead of two big European clashes later this month, but he surely won’t have missed the news that Johnny Sexton is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the Six Nations.

Confirmation arrived earlier today that the Ireland captain has had to undergo a procedure on the cheekbone injury he suffered in last weekend’s URC win over Connacht.

The incident in question probably should have seen Sexton yellow-carded for a high tackle on Jarrad Butler, but it wasn’t reviewed during the game. Nonetheless, Sexton is now feeling its effects.

With Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash against Wales in Cardiff less than five weeks away, Sexton is an obvious doubt. There have been quick recoveries from cheekbone procedures before – Brad Barritt played against Leinster five days after an operation back in 2018 – but initial indications are that Sexton’s recovery timeframe puts him under pressure for that game against the Welsh.

There is huge motivation for Sexton to do everything possible to be fit. This looks likely to be his final Six Nations campaign for Ireland, he will be targetting a Grand Slam to finish, he’ll be keen for his team to maintain their momentum, and he’d also love to get one over on Warren Gatland, who left him out of the 2021 Lions trip.

Given his sheer determination, it wouldn’t be a massive shock to witness Sexton making a swift return to action but Ireland boss Andy Farrell will have had to review his plans for the opening games against the Welsh and then the French in Round 2 of the Six Nations.

Sexton’s injury has sparked plenty of public debate about who Farrell should pick at number 10 if his skipper isn’t available, but recent evidence tells us that there may not be as much discussion within the Ireland camp.

Advertisement

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Sexton suffered his facial injury in the Connacht game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The fact is that whenever Sexton hasn’t been fit, Joey Carbery has been next in line. There have been plenty of times when his own injury issues have denied him chances, but Carbery has clearly been second in Ireland’s out-half pecking order for years now.

As recently as November, he was picked to start at out-half against Fiji but was unfortunate to pick up an injury after making a good start to the game.

In last year’s Six Nations, Carbery started against France when Sexton was injured and had a fine game, backing it up with another start against Italy two weeks later. He came off the bench in all three Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer.

He evidently has the trust and belief of the one person who really matters – Farrell.

Carbery’s most recent form for Munster has shown an upswing, even if fingers are consistently pointed at him when the southern province don’t win. He has had poor games in the red jersey but much of his best work gets overlooked.

All of that said, Farrell is an open-minded coach who isn’t afraid to make progressive selection calls when he feels a player could make his team better.

Jack Crowley is the newest face on the block at out-half for Ireland. The 22-year-old made his debut as Carbery’s replacement against Fiji and then started versus the Wallabies a week later when Sexton was injured in the warm-up. It was meteoric stuff for the Inishannon man, who impressed for Emerging Ireland earlier this season.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Crowley started against Australia in the autumn. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

He has now leap-frogged Ben Healy in Munster’s pecking order and is enjoying extensive exposure at out-half and inside centre. His skillset fits well with how Ireland are set up, particularly in attacking phase play, so it seems likely Farrell will maintain a strong interest.

Leinster’s Ross Byrne is another who could benefit from Sexton’s absence, given that he is now the likely starter for their European games this month. Byrne’s return to Test rugby in the autumn was spectacular as he kicked the winning penalty against the Wallabies having replaced Crowley.

And there are still a few others on the outside who would love an invitation back into the party.

Connacht’s Jack Carty and Ulster’s Billy Burns have been involved before but don’t have outstanding form on their side right now, while Leinster’s Harry Byrne is just looking to get an injury-free run and make a statement for his province. Ciarán Frawley, also of Leinster, is sidelined with a knee injury that rules him out of a possible Test debut. The uncapped Munster man Ben Healy showed his qualities last weekend but looks set for a move to Scottish rugby.

So Carbery is the front-runner if Sexton is absent against the Welsh, but there’s no doubt that the Ireland skipper will do everything in his power to get back and lead Farrell’s men on their quest for a Six Nations title.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.