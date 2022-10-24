Sexton 'hungry as ever' as Leinster 10 continues strong form ahead of November Tests

LEO CULLEN SAYS Johnny Sexton is “hungry as ever” as the Leinster captain prepares to lead Ireland into another November international campaign.

After starring for Ireland in New Zealand over the summer, Sexton has carried that strong form into the new campaign and is looking sharp ahead of a November window which will see Ireland take on South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Despite a couple of stray kicks from the tee during’s Saturday URC derby defeat of Munster, the 37-year-old was involved in much of Leinster’s best attacking moments across a productive 80-minute performance.

“He’s led the group really well, not just this week but during the course of the block, and they’ve all worked well,” Cullen said.

“It’s a competitive group. Harry [Byrne] has been unlucky, as I’m sure you’re all well aware. He picked up an injury and we tried to be cautious in managing him back but again it is just one of those unfortunate runs that a player gets on.

“But Johnny and Ross [Byrne] in particular, and Ciarán [Frawley] played a game (at out-half) but then again he picked up an injury as well. He’s come back in and done a good job for the team by playing at ‘15’ this week. He still got himself into the Irish squad selection as well, which is great.

But Johnny is leading the group well; hungry as ever. That’s what you want. Very good this week. Wears his heart on his sleeve. You see that in the Sharks game where he gets the crowd going, the whole shebang.

“Even here today he’s frustrated with the way we’re going in the game, frustrated with some of the decisions that are taking place during the game because it means a lot to him, and that’s what you want to see.”

Advertisement

Sexton played the full 80 minutes against Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A growing injury list forced Cullen to shuffle his backline for Saturday’s clash with Munster, with Ciarán Frawley moving into fullback as Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne occupied the wings.

While they eventually pulled clear to record a bonus point win, Leinster were guilty of some sloppy errors as they struggled to break down a disciplined Munster side for large portions of the contest.

“That’s the thing, we created so much but we just lacked that killer punch, didn’t we?” Cullen continued.

“When we got in close to their try line, then it’s almost like we’re trying too hard to score straight away.

“But in that middle of the field, all the way to 10m to the try line, we looked very dangerous and created a lot of opportunities.

That’s why it was an uncomfortable watch in the box, we were uneasy sitting there watching it because you can just see Munster, they were gaining in confidence all the time, every time they held us out it was another win for them.

“We started getting a bit tense and then at the start of the second half they get that breakaway try and again we tried to force things, they hacked the ball on and we get a bit congested in the ruck and they take us to the edge and take their opportunity well.

“Our guys showed good composure but there was plenty in some of the combinations, it’s trying to get the balance across the backline because you need ball players for distribution, speed and a bit of power in there as well. It’s trying to get that balance.

“But we’ve been missing a number of back three players so it’s been great to be able to see that bit of versatility that guys can bring as well because you’ll need it.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Leinster close out the opening block of URC fixtures with a Friday night trip to play Scarlets.

The province will also issue an injury update later today following an attritional battle at Aviva Stadium. Leinster saw Osborne forced off following a heavy collision with Jean Kleyn which saw the Munster lock yellow carded, while Frawley also left the action early with a shoulder issue.

With Leinster’s international squad heading into camp this week, Cullen could have to be creative with his selection again.

“These are the weeks I really enjoy,” he added.

“Away from home, when you’re missing X amount of players, I think it tells a lot about the character of the group. The wider piece, guys that have to bide their time, and when they get their opportunity they’re actually able to deliver for the wider squad.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.