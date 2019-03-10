This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool 'shocked and appalled' after club's 21-year-old goalkeeper is left hurt after attack

Shamal George and his brother were left with facial injuries after an alleged racially motivated attack.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 3:26 PM
57 minutes ago 8,785 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4533393
George has been with the Merseysiders since joining Liverpool's Academy in 2009.
Image: EMPICS Sport
George has been with the Merseysiders since joining Liverpool's Academy in 2009.
George has been with the Merseysiders since joining Liverpool's Academy in 2009.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LIVERPOOL HAVE EXPRESSED their shock after 21-year-old goalkeeper Shamal George suffered facial injuries following an alleged racially motivated attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

George and his brother both suffered injuries following the incident at a city centre bar at 1am on Saturday, which is now the subject of an investigation by Merseyside Police.

“Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal,” a Liverpool spokesman said. “As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

“The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Liverpool Football Club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so and, in the meantime, we would ask that Shamal and his family have their privacy respected.”

George joined Liverpool in 2009 and has graduated through the club’s Academy alongside Cork-born shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.

He is team-mates with Irish pair Conor Masterson and Corey Whelan with the club’s U23s, with George spending the first half of this season on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Liverpool are working alongside Merseyside Police. CCTV footage of the attack is currently being analysed, with the club asking for any witnesses with information relating to the attack to come forward.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Late change for Ireland as Kearney ruled out of France clash
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    FRANCE
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    Beirne and O'Brien remain part of Schmidt's thinking amidst 'different brief'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    Firmino and Mané on the double as Liverpool cut City's lead to a single point
    As it happened: Liverpool v Burnley, Premier League
    'The second-half we did not take it seriously' - Pochettino criticises Spurs players as slump continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie