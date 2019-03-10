Liverpool 'shocked and appalled' after club's 21-year-old goalkeeper is left hurt after attack

George has been with the Merseysiders since joining Liverpool's Academy in 2009.

LIVERPOOL HAVE EXPRESSED their shock after 21-year-old goalkeeper Shamal George suffered facial injuries following an alleged racially motivated attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

George and his brother both suffered injuries following the incident at a city centre bar at 1am on Saturday, which is now the subject of an investigation by Merseyside Police.

“Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal,” a Liverpool spokesman said. “As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

“The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Liverpool Football Club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so and, in the meantime, we would ask that Shamal and his family have their privacy respected.”

George joined Liverpool in 2009 and has graduated through the club’s Academy alongside Cork-born shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.

He is team-mates with Irish pair Conor Masterson and Corey Whelan with the club’s U23s, with George spending the first half of this season on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Liverpool are working alongside Merseyside Police. CCTV footage of the attack is currently being analysed, with the club asking for any witnesses with information relating to the attack to come forward.

