17-year-old Aidomo Emakhu the hero as Shamrock Rovers finally see off Teuta of Albania

Shamrock Rovers 1

Teuta Durres 0

A CONTRAST IN waiting: Shamrock Rovers waited for what felt like an eternity for their goal in this game, and the goalscorer delivered it all of seven minutes into his European debut.

17-year-old Aidomo Emakhu was sprung from the bench in the 83rd minute as the frustration levels around Tallaght inched higher and higher, but it was he who broke the general angst in stoppage time.

Daniel Mandroiu was the architect, gliding into the penalty area, and his pull-back skidded across to Emakhu, who smashed the ball into the top corner.

This was a deserved first-leg victory for Rovers, who utterly dominated the game but looked set to end the night thwarted by Albanian opponents who set out to do solely that.

Maybe it’s a compliment to Irish football’s burgeoning reputation that Teuta Durres came to Tallaght so determined to deny Shamrock Rovers time, momentum and even the very concept of freedom itself.

They also dialled the cynicism up to 11, thieving time, stalling momentum, and exaggerating injury whenever they could, much to the creeping rage of the Rovers fans choreographed across the stadium.

Teuta were away from Durres but acted as if they were under great degrees of it.

More creditably, they also defended with discipline, plugging midfield and effectively denied Rovers the space in which Mandroiu and Richie Towell best thrive.

Their miserly approach was best encapsulated by the image of right-back Blagoja Todorovski clenching and pumping his fists in wild celebration at catching Richie Towell offside in the 20th minute.

Thus Rovers’ early chances were from set pieces: Liam Scales headed a Watts corner over the crossbar, and then Roberto Lopes glanced a terrific Mandroiu free-kick wide of the back post.

It was Mandroiu who spurned the best chance when Rovers added some penetration to their possession. Rory Gaffney collected a ball down the line, checked back at the touchline and pushed the ball perfectly for Mandroiu in the box, who side-footed a tame effort at Stivi Frasheri.

They crossed the halfway line for the first time in the 39th minute, which ended with Lopes making a fine penalty-area block from striker Tauljant Sulejmanov.

The Rovers goal should have come just after the break, as Lee Grace’s header from Watts’ corner hit Frasheri from point-blank range. That was their impetus to quicken the pace: Joey O’Brien had a shot blocked from the edge of the six-yard box; Lopes narrowly misjudged a cross into the box; Watts weaved into the box and went down to shrieks of penalty from everyone bar the referee.

Gary O'Neill is a picture of Rovers' frustration prior to the wining goal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Minutes 67, 68 and 69 were lost to further agonised writhing by Frasheri, an opportunity Stephen Bradley used to add further attacking weight to his side, with Sean Kavanagh replacing Joey O’Brien and, more significantly, Graham Burke swapped for Gary O’Neill.

Continuing his Dudu Aouate routine, Frasheri dropped again a minute later, just after Scales came close to meeting a Gaffney flick-on at the far post.

But just as the fourth official announced six added minutes, and as it looked that Rovers would be frustrated, Emakhu delivered his magic moment.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien (Sean Kavanagh, 69′), Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Sean Gannon, 83′); Dylan Watts, Gary O’Neill (Graham Burke, 69′); Liam Scales; Richie Towell (Aaron Greene, 76′), Daniel Mandroiu; Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 83′)

Teuta Durres: Stivi Frasheri; Blagoja Todorovski, Hristijan Dragarski, Renato Arapi, Blerim Kotobelli; Asion Daja (Sebino Plaku, 87′), Erando Karabeci; Emilian Villa, Sherif Kallaku (Ildi Gruda, 69′) Jackson; Tauljant Sulejmanov (Pepi Georgiev, 69′)

Referee: Kai Erik Steen (Norway)