Bradley confirms Rovers are examining free-agent list from Ukraine and Russia

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS confirmed that Shamrock Rovers are in the process of examining the list of overseas players based in the Ukrainian and Russian leagues who have been made available as free agents following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 646 foreign stars who ply their trade in the regions – 340 in Ukraine and 306 in Russia – have been granted permission by FIFA to leave between now and 7 April.

While the highest-earning stars would not fall within the budget of League of Ireland clubs, a breakdown of salary expectations has also been provided by the worldwide players’ union, FIFPRO, to allow clubs focus on targets that could fall within their wage structure.

Michael Leahy, the former Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic defender, works within the union’s policy department and is on hand to assist those managers wishing to make enquiries.

“I think it is important. You get players every day of the week from agents all round the world so it is really important that you look into all of them and see if there is something of interest,” Bradley said.

“I am sure every club in Europe or the world has that list as well. If there is something that really jumps out that we think will improve us, it is something we will bring to the board.

“It is a long, long list and takes time to go through but we are having a look at it but I am sure everyone else in Europe and the world are looking at it.

“It is very detailed what we got, and it does take time to go through the list. There are obviously some very good players on the list so it will take time to see if there is anything that is realistic.”

