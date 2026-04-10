Arne Slot still believes he has full support of Liverpool board

ARNE SLOT INSISTS he feels the “complete support” of the Liverpool hierarchy as he comes under growing pressure following three consecutive defeats.

After seeing their FA Cup campaign end in a 4-0 quarter-final loss to Manchester City a week ago, Liverpool’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread following Wednesday’s 2-0 quarter-final first leg loss to Paris St Germain.

A 2-1 loss at Brighton in their last league outing left the defending champions fifth, scrapping for Champions League qualification and talk that Slot is fighting for his job, a year on from winning the Premier League, has grown around Anfield.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I’m repeating myself a lot but I’ve said many times I feel a lot of support, not only from the owners and from Richard (Hughes, sporting director) and Michael (Edwards, chief executive), I feel a lot of support from them as well,” Slot said ahead of Saturday’s match against Fulham.

“But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support of the fans. We were going out in Paris, when the players went out for the warm-up and the fans, after a 4-0 loss, immediately start singing ‘We love you, Liverpool’.

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“And after we were – I think it’s fair to say – outplayed over 90 minutes, we went to the away end and they were still singing for us and clapping for us so that support I’ve felt that constantly.

Arne Slot paying tribute to Liverpool supporters in Paris. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I’ve said many times the club knows which period of time we are in and in the meantime I feel complete support.”

Slot’s comments about fan backing came on the eve of planned protests against the club’s decision to raise ticket prices for the next three years in line with inflation.

Amid fears that the club’s hardcore support risks being priced out, Slot was asked about the importance of those in the stands.

“It’s not only when we go through tough times,” he said. “I think Anfield has shown in history and also since I’m here how important these fans are for us.

“When we played against Galatasaray, we had a tough away game where their fans were really loud, but then Anfield showed what being loud really is. They helped us through that game and I can come up with so many examples I’ve been part of and in the history of this club.

“That is what makes it feel special… we’ve always felt that support and I’ve always felt that support in good and in bad times. I hope even though there are protests that the fans can be as helpful as they have always been for us this season and last year.”

Slot also paid tribute to left-back Andy Robertson, who announced on Thursday he will leave Liverpool this summer after nine seasons in which he won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups among a string of honours.

Andy Robertson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He has had many great seasons here as a player, but I think people got to know him as a great person as well…” Slot said.

“He’s won everything over here, served this club for so many years, really loves this club. It’s been a great nine years but I think also we saw this season he didn’t play as much as he was used to.

“Still a lot but not as much as he was used to and as a result of that he’s leaving.”