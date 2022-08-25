Shamrock Rovers left needing a miracle in return meeting with Ferencvaros

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS admitted that Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League play-off with Ferencvaros is effectively dead before tonight’s second leg at Tallaght Stadium: a 4-0 aggregate deficit against quality opponents makes progression a dream too far.

The Hungarian champions were outstanding in last week’s first leg, and only the continued excellence of Alan Mannus and Ferencvaros’ own profligacy prevented an even sounder beating. That said, Rovers had cause to be distraught with the manner they conceded many of the goals: Sean Gannon’s baffling square pass across his own goal on the third goal the most glaring of the errors.

But there are consolations and comforts too. Rovers are guaranteed a place in the group phase of the third-tier Conference League regardless of tonight’s result, and they have already responded to a chastening night in Budapest, beating Dundalk 3-0 at Tallaght on Sunday to ensure their six-game European adventure won’t be impinged by domestic stresses. Rovers are now seven points clear of Dundalk at the top of the league with a game in hand, a third-straight title looking a formality.

Much like this tie. Rovers were superb in the return leg at 3-0 down against Ludogorets in the Champions League and almost completed an astonishing turnaround – leading 2-0 as the game entered stoppage time – but Ferencvaros have a bigger aggregate advantage and are a better team than the Bulgarian champions, whom they beat 4-0 in pre-season.

Thus Rovers will tonight aim to restore pride, maintain their 100% home European record, and perhaps do further good work for Ireland’ co-efficient. Eyes will be locked on tomorrow’s Conference League draw, with West Ham, Villarreal, and AZ Alkmaar among the more notable sides likely to be involved. Rovers yesterday confirmed Uefa have given Tallaght Stadium the green light to host the Conference League group games: finding dispensation for the Europa League is unlikely to be an issue.

Rovers depth is the envy of the rest of the League of Ireland but it has been almost exhausted in Europe. Talented teenagers Justin Ferizaj and Gideon Tetteh finished the first leg in Budapest, with Ronan Finn, Chris McCann, Roberto Lopes, Graham Burke, Aidomo Emakhu, and Simon Power all absent. Jack Byrne has happily returned to fitness, however, and tonight may make his first start since 23 May.

Jack Byrne in action int he first leg in Budapest. Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

Rovers needed to be at full-strength to compete in the first leg, meaning those injuries came at a deeply unfortunate time. The stats scream the step-up in standard. Rovers conceded four times against Ferencvaros, having conceded on average 0.58 goals a game in the league this year.

Rovers’ Expected Goals against figure in Budapest was 3.56, way up on their LOI average of 0.9 per game. And while Rovers have conceded an average of 7.69 shots per game in the league this year, they conceded 26 against Ferencvaros.

The extent of their opponents’ rotation tonight remains to be seen – they didn’t have a league game at the weekend – though there are murmurs that substitute goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, once at team-mate of Daniel Cleary’s at Liverpool, will get a chance to play.

Moroccan forward Ryan Mmaee, who terrorised Rovers at times in the first leg, is a target for Celtic but remains at the club.

Ferencvaros were not immune to the charter flight chaos that has dogged clubs coming in and out of Ireland this summer and were forced to fly via Shannon, rather than Dublin. Manager Stanislav Cherchesov, who managed Russia at the 2018 World Cup, laughed off the complication by saying it doesn’t compare to his experience of flying to games in Vladivostok.

Regardless of whom Rovers draw in tomorrow’s draw, they are unlikely to meet many opponents as good as Ferencvaros. Thus tonight offers them a one-off opportunity to test themselves and prove they won’t be simply going to the Conference League to pick up the cheque, but will be there to compete.

On TV: RTE Two 7.30pm; KO: 8pm