Shamrock Rovers left frustrated by dogged Bohemians

Bohemians 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS had to settle for a 1-1 draw against rivals Bohemians in this evening’s Premier Division encounter.

Filip Piszczek had put his side ahead in the first half with an emphatic finish but Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny responded just before the break.

Rovers pushed for a late winner amid a stop-start second half but ultimately missed the opportunity to gain ground on table toppers Shelbourne.

Both these sides have improved recently after inconsistent starts to the season and sat second and fourth in the table going into tonight’s contest, with the visitors having gone five matches unbeaten.

Bohs made three changes following last Friday’s surprise 2-0 loss to Noel King’s Dundalk. Adam McDonell, Brian McManus and Piszczek came into the team while James Clarke, James McManus and Declan McDaid dropped to the bench.

And there was just one alteration in the Hoops’ starting XI after Monday’s comprehensive 4-0 victory over Drogheda — Conan Noonan replaced the injured Richie Towell.

Stephen Bradley’s men would have gone into this evening in a confident mood owing to their recent record against Bohs — of the last nine league fixtures, they won seven, drew one and lost one and were unbeaten since a defeat in September 2022.

A view of a Palestinian mural in Dalymount Park. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Rovers started the brighter and had the game’s first big chance in the seventh minute.

Darragh Nugent’s defence-splitting pass put Aaron Greene through on goal but the attacker could find no way past Kacper Chorazka, who got down well to make the save.

Bohs were dealt a blow moments later. McManus picked up a knock and hobbled off the pitch, with James Clarke entering the action in his place.

The hosts went close to taking the lead soon after. Dayle Rooney lofted in a dangerous corner, but Piszczek couldn’t get a proper connection on his header and missed the target.

Yet the Polish striker made no mistake with his second opportunity of the game to score his first goal since joining the club.

A Leon Pohls attempted clearance was headed straight back into the path of James Akintunde, who slipped Piszczek through with a clever pass and the 28-year-old blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

📹 | GOAL for Bohemians!



Filip Piszczek opens the scoring in the Dublin Derby!



— League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 3, 2024

The hosts had Rovers on the ropes and almost doubled their advantage moments later.

Akintunde nearly registered a second assist in quick succession as he put Rooney through on goal, but the attacker’s clipped finish was just wide of the post.

Then, for the second time in the half, a player had to withdraw due to injury, with an early introduction for Markus Poom in place of Dylan Watts.

As half-time approached, against the run of play, Rovers struck back. Nugent found Greene with a through pass down the left. Paddy Kirk attempted to cut out the forward’s low cross but could only direct it into the path of Kenny, who equalised with a clinical finish for his fifth goal of the season.

Pohls was still looking shaky with his distribution and got lucky just before the break when an attempted kick-out hit the chest of James Clarke and rebounded safely back to him.

Down the other end, after good work in the build-up by Daniel Cleary, Kenny went close to adding a second but Chorazka denied him this time.

The second half began in a less frenetic fashion. Rovers gradually gained control of proceedings and Trevor Clarke went close as he shot inches wide following an impressive solo run.

Clarke was involved again minutes later, as Chorazka tipped his low shot away for a corner after being played through by influential Nugent

Rovers introduced a fit-again Jack Byrne, Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia in the dying minutes as they searched for a winner.

However, Bohs held firm and were worthy of a point as they left the reigning champions frustrated.

Bohemians: 30. Kacper Chorazka 41 Luke Matheson 38. Jevon Mills, 4. Aboubacar Keita 3. Paddy Kirk 18. Brian McManus (Clarke 10) 6. Jordan Flores (McDaid 76) 17. Adam McDonnell 8. Dayle Rooney 9. Filip Piszczek (Connolly 64) 11. James Akintunde (McManus 76).

Subs: 1. James Talbot 7. Declan McDaid 10. Dylan Connolly 12. Danny Grant 14. James McManus 15. James Clarke 19. Martin Miller 24. Cian Byrne 27. Michael Lilander.

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Leon Pohls 6. Daniel Cleary 4. Roberto Lopes, 2. Joshua Honohan 7. Dylan Watts (Poom 35) 24. Conan Noonan (Byrne 80) 21. Darragh Burns (Kavanagh 85) 15. Darragh Nugent 18. Trevor Clarke (Farrugia 80) 24. Johnny Kenny 9. Aaron Greene.

Subs: 25. Lee Steacy 11. Sean Kavanagh 14. Cian Barrett 19. Markus Poom 23. Neil Farrugia 26. John O’Sullivan 27. Cory O’Sullivan 29. Jack Byrne 37. Matthew Britton.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo)

Attendance: 4,429