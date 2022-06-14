Shamrock Rovers draw Hibernians of Malta in first round of Champions League qualifying

Shamrock Rovers players. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE avoided big hitters Lech Poznan in the draw for the first qualifying round of this season’s Champions League.

Stephen Bradley’s side will face Hibernians FC of Malta with the first leg at home in Tallaght Stadium on 5 or 6 July, with the return leg on 12 or 13 July.

Advertisement

🇲🇹 | We have been drawn to play Hibernians in the @ChampionsLeague 1st Qualifying Round.#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/KtZRnrO4c4 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) June 14, 2022

The draw for the Europa Conference League first qualifying round has also taken place, with Sligo Rovers and Derry City both involved.

The Bit O’Red have been paired with Welsh club Bala Town and play the first leg away, while Derry are set to meet Riga FC at the Brandywell before the return leg in Latvia.

Those ties are due to take place on 7 and 14 July but exact details have yet to be announced.

We have been drawn to face Bala Town in the Europa Conference League 1st Qualifying Round.



The games due to take place on July 7th&14th with Rovers set to be away first



We urge fans not to book until dates are confirmed as they can be amended by UEFA later#bitored pic.twitter.com/hgWyuQ5AaK — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) June 14, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!