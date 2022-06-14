Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 14 June 2022
Shamrock Rovers draw Hibernians of Malta in first round of Champions League qualifying

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers will face Bala Town and Derry City meet Riga FC in the Europa Conference League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 12:15 PM
danny-mandroiu-celebrates-scoring-their-first-goal-with-teammates Shamrock Rovers players. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE avoided big hitters Lech Poznan in the draw for the first qualifying round of this season’s Champions League.

Stephen Bradley’s side will face Hibernians FC of Malta with the first leg at home in Tallaght Stadium on 5 or 6 July, with the return leg on 12 or 13 July.

The draw for the Europa Conference League first qualifying round has also taken place, with Sligo Rovers and Derry City both involved.

The Bit O’Red have been paired with Welsh club Bala Town and play the first leg away, while Derry are set to meet Riga FC at the Brandywell before the return leg in Latvia.

Those ties are due to take place on 7 and 14 July but exact details have yet to be announced.

