Shamrock Rovers avoid biggest names in Europa Conference League group draw

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face Belgian side Gent, Molde of Norway and Djurgardens of Sweden in the group phase of the Europa Conference League.

The draw for the group stage was completed in Istanbul today this afternoon.

Rovers’ co-effieicent is such that they were third seeds in today’s draw, with Gent of Belgium their top-seeded opponent. Gent finished fifth in the Belgian league last season, and dropped into this competition having been beaten by Neil Lennon’s Omonia in the Europa League play-ofs.

Molde came from pot two, runners-up in last season’s Norwegian league. They played Dundalk in the Europa League group phase in 2020, winning both games.

The group is completed by Djurgardens of Sweden, who finished third in the Swedish league last season.

The winner of each group will qualify directly for the last-16 knockout phase, with the runner-up in each group progressing to a two-legged play-off against the sides that finished third in their Europa League group for the right to move to the last-16.

Speaking after last night’s 1-0 win against Ferencvaros, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said his side’s ambition is to get out of the group.

“We spoke about it in January, I know the draw has to be nice and you’ve to get a bit of luck, but that’s our aim. We want to get out of groups. We know it’s difficult but I believe we can do it. We need a lot of things to fall our way, we’re not just going there to be there. We said that in January and now we are there, that’s our aim.”

Elsewhere, West Ham have been drawn against FCSB (the artist formerly known as Steaua Bucharest), Anderlecht, and Silkeborg of Denmark. Hearts of Scotland will face Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, and RFS of Latvia, who knocked out Linfield out of the play-offs in a dramatic penalty shootout at Windsor Park.

Fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced by Uefa, though they say they will be confirmed by Saturday morning at the latest. The match dates have been announced, and will be completed in a tighter schedule than normal owing to the World Cup in Qatar. Games will kick off at either 5.45pm or 8pm Irish time.

The final will take place at the Eden Arena, Prague, on 7 June next year.

Europa Conference League Draw

Group A

Istanbul Basaksehir

Fiorentina

Hearts

RFS

Group B

West Ham United

FCSB

Anderlecht

Silkeborg

Group C

Villarreal

Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Austria Wien

Lech Poznan

Group D

Partizan Belgrade

FC Koln

Nice

Slovacka

Group E

AZ Alkmaar

Apollon Limassol

FC Vaduz

Dnipro-1

Group F

Gent

Molde

Shamrock Rovers

Djurgardens

Group G

Slavia Praha

CFR Cluj

Sivaspor

Balkani

Group H

FC Basel

Slovan Bratislava

Zalgiris

Pyunik

Europa Conference League Group Stage Dates

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022