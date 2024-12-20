The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shamrock Rovers draw Molde in Conference League knockout play-off
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been drawn to play Norwegian side Molde in the Uefa Conference League knockout phase play-off in February.
Stephen Bradley’s men missed out on automatic qualification that would have come with a top-eight finish on goal difference. They lost 5-1 at Chelsea last night.
They now face Molde over two legs in the last 16 play-off, with the second leg at Tallaght – this advantage given to Rovers due to their being seeded 10th against the Norwegian’s 23rd.
The first leg will be played at Molde’s Aker Stadion on 13 February. The sides then meet at Tallaght Stadium on 20 February.
Rovers would then face Cercle Burgge or Legia Warsaw for a place in the quarter-finals should they get by Molde.
Molde were last champions of Norway in 2022, and finished fifth this year, 10 points behind winners Bodo/Glimt.
