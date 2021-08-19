Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Shamrock Rovers left with uphill task after 6-goal thriller in Estonia

Stephen Bradley’s side were beaten 4-2 by Flora Tallinn

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 7:03 PM
Image: Sander Ilvest/INPHO
Image: Sander Ilvest/INPHO

Flora Tallinn 4

Shamrock Rovers 2

SHAMROCK ROVERS were left to rue the concession of a late goal and some individual errors at the back, as they were beaten 4-2 by Flora Tallinn in Estonia in this evening’s Europa Conference League first leg.

Goals from Sergei Zenjov and Martin Miller put Flora in control of the tie, but a fine Graham Burke strike got Rovers back in the game just before half-time.

After the break, a late flurry of goals started with Rauno Sappinen making it 3-1, but Liam Scales reduced the deficit in the dying stages.

However, the hosts went straight up the other end, as another well-taken goal from Miller ensured Flora will take a two-goal advantage to Tallaght next week.

After an even enough opening, the Irish side had gone behind on 13 minutes.

Joey O’Brien gave the ball away as Rovers tried to play out from the back. That allowed Konstantin Vassiljev to produce a defence-splitting pass and Zenjov’s low first-time finish left Alan Mannus with no chance.

The Irish side were struggling to offer much in attack and went 2-0 behind in the 26th minute, following an impressive counter-attacking move

 Sappinen carried the ball up the pitch, selling O’Brien a dummy before his low cross found Martin Miller, whose clinical finish found the top corner.

Rovers began to see more of the ball with the hosts content to sit back and hold onto their advantage, and the Hoops were rewarded just before half-time.

A Dylan Watts corner caused a goalmouth scramble with Rory Gaffney in the thick of it. The ball was only half-cleared and it fell to Burke, who produced a brilliant finish from the edge of the area into the corner of the net.

Rovers started the second half brightly but had a let-off 10 minutes after the break.

A misplaced Liam Scales pass allowed the hosts to counter once more. Roberto Lopes failed to deal with a Miller through ball, with his miskick enabling Sappinen to go through one-on-one, but Mannus got down really well to make a crucial save.

Sappinen missed another glorious chance three minutes later. The influential Vasiljiev played through the attacker on goal, but he blazed over under pressure from Lopes, as the visitors breathed another sigh of relief.

Rovers continued to push for an equaliser, with Aaron Greene and Danny Mandroiu replacing Rory Gaffney and Richie Towell to freshen up their attacking options.

A half-chance in the 68th minute saw Watts’ corner find O’Brien, but the former West Ham player could not steer his header on target.

But with just under 15 minutes remaining, Rovers were dealt a hammer blow. After an initial shot was blocked by O’Brien, it fell to Zenjov. Mannus could only parry the former Blackpool player’s effort into the path of Sappinen, who made no mistake this time with a close-range finish after reacting sharply to the loose ball.

Mandroiu almost responded immediately, as the substitute’s low shot on the edge of the area hit the outside of the post.

The Irish side continued to press for a second goal and got it with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Graham Burke’s cross found Liam Scales, and the Celtic-bound player found the net with a superb header from a difficult angle.

Yet Flora responded moments later, as Rovers again let their concentration drop and were exposed defensively.

Sappinen got away from Sean Hoare down the right and crossed for Miller, who scored his second of the night with a powerful strike from the edge of the area to restore the hosts’ two-goal advantage and give them a significant advantage heading into next week’s second leg.

Flora Tallinn: Matvei Igonen; Ken Kallaste, Markkus Seppik, Henrik Purg, Michael Lilander; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets, Konstantin Vassiljiev; Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov, Rauno Sappinen.

Subs: Karl-Romet Nõmm, Evert Grünvald, Sten Reinkort, Rauno Alliku, Erko Jonne Tõugjas, Rocco Robert Shein, Henri Välja, Kristo Hussar, Markus Poom, Danil Kuraksin.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Liam Scales, Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell (Mandroiu 68), Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Greene 54).

Subs: Leon Pohls, Aaron Greene, Sean Gannon, Max Murphy, Chris McCann, Sean Kavanagh, Danny Mandroiu.

