Graham Burke ties League of Ireland European record as Rovers exit with a win

Shamrock Rovers 3

Hamrun Spartans 1

GRAHAM BURKE MOVED level with David McMillan as the League of Ireland’s record scorer in Europe by setting Shamrock Rovers to victory in their final Conference League outing of the season.

The Hoops playmaker notched his 14th European goal – from the penalty spot, in the first-half – and then had chances after the break to claim the honour outright, but just couldn’t capitalise against 10-man Hamrun Spartans.

He wasn’t alone in that regard as a slew of his Rovers team-mates peppered the visitor’s goal late on without reward, with Danny Grant unable to add to his own first-half tap-in while Rory Gaffney could have had a couple on another night.

Substitute John McGovern was in that boat too, until his persistence paid off in injury time with the Hoops’ third.

In their 55th game of yet another extended season, Rovers were keen to sign off by treating their fans to a belated first win of this league phase, even if the points were not going to keep the show on the road into the new year.

Burke opened the scoring from the spot after 14 minutes and equalled McMillan’s European record in the process. Vincenzo Polito handled Dylan Watts’ shot in the box and Burke sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Spartans were always willing to have a go and did so with purpose once too often for Bradley’s liking, with the frustrated Rovers manager twice turning his back on the play with arms flailing after the visitors picked holes in his team’s soft cover.

And they equalised within six minutes after a number of players queued up in the box to have a pop. Mouad El Fanis and Saliou Thioune were denied by Pico Lopes and Ed McGinty in quick succession but N’Dri Philippe Koffi slashed home from six yards.

Still, it was short-lived joy for the visitors who had their 71-time capped Malta international Joseph Mbong sent off for a challenge on Victor Ozhianvuna after 26 minutes. He raked the teenager’s shin after contesting a stray ball.

Ozhianvuna bounced back to play his part in restoring the Hoops’ lead in first-half injury time, setting Adam Matthews for a cross into the box that Gaffney headed at goal, only for Bonello to make a fingertip save at full stretch. Burke mopped up the second ball and put it on a plate for Grant to tap home from two yards.

Rovers upped the ante thereafter and could have been out of sight midway through the second half, with Gaffney and Burke both well positioned but unable to capitalise on a slew of chances, before McGovern settled it in injury time.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Cleary (Kovalevskis 60), Lopes, O’Sullivan; Matthews, Watts (Malley 72), Healy, Ozhianvuna (Greene 78), Grant; Gaffney (Kavanagh 78), Burke (McGovern 72).

HAMRUN SPARTANS: Bonello; Compri, Emerson, Polito, Micallef (Simkus 77); Mbong, Koffi (Eder 61), Garcia (Cadjenovic 45), Bjelicic, El Fanis (Coric 77); Thioune (Meijer 45).

Referee: M Radina (Czechia).