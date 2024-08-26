Shamrock Rovers release statement on firework incident during game against Galway

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE RELEASED a club statement in connection with an incident during their 1-1 draw with Galway United in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

It reads, ‘Shamrock Rovers F.C. is aware of footage circulating online of an incident involving a matchday steward and some Galway United fans at last night’s match in Tallaght Stadium.

‘This involved a steward reacting to an incident involving a firework. The club does do not condone the actions of the steward in this situation and we apologise to the Galway United fans involved for this isolated incident.

‘The individual is not associated with the club’s main matchday security partner, Integrity Security, and was an independent contractor used on matchdays. This individual will not be hired in any capacity by Shamrock Rovers F.C. again.

‘Shamrock Rovers F.C is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable match day experience for all at Tallaght Stadium.

‘The individual concerned was removed by the Gardai and the matter is now in their hands and the club will not make any further comment.’