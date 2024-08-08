Shamrock Rovers suffer narrow defeat in Slovenia

Celje 1

Shamrock Rovers 0

ATTACKER LUKA Menalo scored the game’s only goal as Shamrock Rovers suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in Slovenia in tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round first-leg.

The hosts had the better of the play and missed several chances to increase their advantage.

Rovers occasionally threatened too, with substitute Aaron McEneff going close in the second half — and Stephen Bradley will feel they are well in this tie ahead of next week’s second leg at Tallaght Stadium.

Celje had the better chances and looked the dominant side for much of the contest, so from that perspective, the Hoops won’t be too disheartened at an outcome that could have been worse.

Rovers survived their first scare early on. Daniel Cleary cleared off the line with Armandas Kucys failing to make a decisive connection after Leon Pohls had could not hold a Jošt Pišek cross.

After a quiet period, the reigning Premier Division champions were fortunate to keep the game scoreless after a sudden Celje onslaught that saw them miss three quick-fire chances.

The influential Kučys slipped through Aljoša Matko who forced a superb save from Pohls. Moments later, the goalkeeper had to be alert again, saving with his legs after a shot by Kučys from the edge of the area fell kindly for Pišek

Kučys and Matko nearly linked up again moments later, but the latter couldn’t quite get a touch on his teammate’s dangerous ball into the area.

Rovers occasionally found themselves in promising positions down the other end but could not capitalise, with a tame Dylan Watts effort summing up their lack of attacking spark in the first half.

Advertisement

In the 34th minute, they were made to pay as Celje broke the deadlock.

After the visitors conceded possession just outside the area, Bosnia international Menalo showed great skill and pace to nutmeg Trevor Clarke before firing home into the corner of the net with a nearby Roberto Lopes unable to close him down quickly enough.

The Irish side, who had offered little in the Celje third up to that point, went close to the perfect response just before half-time. Sean Hoare’s long-range effort forced a good save from 19-year-old Empoli loanee Lovro Štubljar.

But it was a rare bright spot in opening 45 where Stephen Bradley’s men were largely on the back foot.

Shamrock Rovers’ Dylan Watts. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

The Hoops came more into the game in the second half. Neil Farrugia was looking lively and wriggled away from a couple of defenders but could not steer a shot from a tight angle on target just before the hour mark.

Celje still carried a threat though and Menalo tested Pohls with another effort after escaping the attentions of Josh Honohan.

Nevertheless, Rovers were looking comfortable enough for much of the half with a dissatisfied Albert Riera making his five substitutions early.

One of the changes, Jamaica international Rolando Aarons, nearly doubled their advantage with 18 minutes to go, but Roberto Lopes got back well to make a last-ditch challenge having initially lost the ball.

As the game entered its dying stages, substitute Aaron McEneff had a great chance. After a long ball put the 29-year-old through on goal, his shot was saved but the midfielder might have been better off crossing to a better-positioned Farrugia in the area.

Late on, Daniel Cleary was a relieved man. The defender’s backpass was under-hit, allowing Edmilson to intercept the ball and square it to Denis Popović, who shot inches over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

It proved the last significant chance of a close-fought encounter.

The tie’s winner will face Malmo of Sweden or Greek side PAOK, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday’s first leg, in the next round.

The loser will be demoted to the Uefa Conference League and play Pyunik of Armenia or Kazakhstan’s FC Ordabasy, with the former winning the opening encounter 1-0 away from home this evening.

A win over two legs would guarantee the Hoops European group-stage football and on tonight’s evidence, that scenario remains a possibility.

Celje: 98. Lovro Štubljar 4. Marco Dulca (Kavčič 46) 6. David Zec 81. Klemen Nemanič 70. Luka Menalo (Popović 67) 8. Luka Bobičanec 16. Mario Kvesić (Kouter 67) 77. Ivan Brnić 31. Jošt Pišek 47. Armandas Kučys (Aarons 46) 7. Aljoša Matko (Edmilson 67)

Subs: 10. Nino Kouter 11. Denis Popović 12. Luka Kolar 17. Rolando Aarons 22. Matjaž Rozman 25. Matija Kavčič 30. Edmilson 43. Aljaž Krefl

Shamrock Rovers: 1. Leon Pohls 3. Sean Hoare 4. Roberto Lopes 6. Daniel Cleary 2. Josh Honohan 18. Trevor Clarke (Burns 57) 16. Gary O’Neill 7. Dylan Watts (Poom 78) 15. Darragh Nugent (McEneff 67) 23. Neil Farrugia (Burke 78) 9. Aaron Greene

Subs: 5. Lee Grace 8. Aaron McEneff 10. Graham Burke 11. Sean Kavanagh 17. Richie Towell 19. Markus Poom 21. Darragh Burns 25. Lee Steacy 27. Cory O’Sullivan 29. Jack Byrne 34. Conan Noonan

Referee: Damian Sylwestrzak (Poland)