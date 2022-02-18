Shamrock Rovers get three-in-a-row bid off to dream start

Shamrock Rovers 3

UCD AFC 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

THE CHAMPIONS GOT their quest for three-in-a-row off to the dream start with a relatively comfortable 3-0 win at home to newly-promoted UCD.

In front of a bumper crowd of 5,232, first-half headers from Sean Hoare and Danny Mandroiu, and a late Graham Burke strike was enough to seal all three points at a freezing Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops opted for quality over quantity in the transfer window, with two big moves of note. Fan favourite, Jack Byrne, returned to a hero’s welcome in last week’s Presidents Cup, as the Dubliner slotted home the winning penalty against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Controversially, Irish under-21 international Andy Lyons crossed the divide from arch-rivals Bohemians and is tipped to flourish in a right-wing-back role in Tallaght.

As expected, it was the hosts who dominated possession right from the off, forcing the leagues newcomers back into their own half, as they probed for openings.

The first clear cut chance of the game arrived with just 12 minutes played, coming from a nice slide rule ball on the edge of the area that found the energetic Neil Farrugia. The left-wing-back opted for power and saw his effort fly past the near post.

Meanwhile, for the visiting Students, under the tutelage of ex-Hoops hero Andy Meyler, saw their biggest success in the off season was not who they brought in but the retention of last season’s top scorers, Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan.

As is often the case, UCD tend to keep their better players as they finish the school year before the summer outgoings begin, but there had been big interest in both during the off season.

The dynamic duo looked sharp in the opening exchanges as they looked to hit Rovers on the break when possible. This avenue almost paid dividends when Kerrigan beat the offside trap twice in quick succession and found himself clean through on goal, but on both occasions, Alan Mannus saved smartly at the wingers feet when he looked destined to score.

These quick chances served as a wake-up call for Rovers, who seemed little complacent having the lion’s share of possession. Mandroiu should have done better with his effort from the edge of the area following Byrne’s clever dummy, but was a tame effort straight at Healy.

Rory Gaffney jumps for the ball. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

As the minutes ticked away, and Rovers’ pass count rose rapidly, the deadlock was finally broken as half time approached. Sean Hoare soared head and shoulders above everyone in the area to meet a Byrne corner and nod home.

The Hoops doubled their lead right on the stroke of half time as Byrne turned provider yet again. The orchestrator of everything good for the home side, Byrne, whipped in a first time cross from the right hand side, finding Mandroiu near the penalty spot, and the Ballymun man guided his header expertly into the far top corner.

The game was pretty much done as a contest at half time, and felt as if it was a matter of how many the Champions would add to the score in the second half — and would have done so by more if it wasn’t for some sloppy finishing coupled with Lorcan Healy coming to their rescue on a number of occasions.

Former Irish under- 21 Mandroiu missed a glorious chance to get his second of the evening just minutes after the restart. Having been teed up by Rory Gaffney, and with the goal at his mercy from just a few yards out, somehow managed to shoot straight at Healy who made himself big to his credit.

Again, it was Mandroiu who will be scratching his head wondering how he hadn’t bagged a hattrick, who missed two further gilt-edged chances before the hour mark. Firstly, his low drive was deflected onto the post by the heel of Sam Todd and this was immediately followed by Mandroiu pouncing on an error from Todd who miscontrolled the ball under no pressure.

Finding himself clear on goal, he was met yet again by the looming figure of Healy, who stood up well to the low drive, and turned it around the post for a corner.

A view of Shamrock Rovers fans. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Sam Todd was enduring a tough evening and was at fault for Rovers third as a sloppy pass out from the back found its way to substitute Graham Burke, who made no mistake from just inside the area to make it three.

A good night’s work all round for Stephen Bradley’s men in the end, who was afforded the luxury of giving the likes of Sean Gannon, Ronan Finn a night off, and introducing Burke and Richie Towell from the bench with undoubtedly bigger tests ahead.

The Students, although outclassed in the evening, showed signs of promise with the attacking trio of Whelan, Kerrigan and Evan Caffrey linking up and caused one or two problems.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes (c), Lee Grace, Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 69’), Danny Mandroiu (Aaron Greene, 69’), Gary O’Neill, Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 74’), Andy Lyons, Neil Farrugia (Barry Cotter, 36’), Jack Byrne (Graham Burke, 74’)

UCD AFC: Lorcan Healy, Michael Gallagher (Harry McEvoy, 44’), Evan Osam (Danny Norris, 45’), Jack Kearney, Liam Kerrigan, Evan Caffrey (Lennon Gills, 76’), Colm Whelan (Adam Lennon, 83’), Dylan Duffy (Mark Dignam, 76’), Sean Brennan, Sam Todd, Eric Yoro

Referee: John McLoughlin.