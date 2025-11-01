Sligo Rovers cement Premier Division status with victory away to much-changed champions

Shamrock Rovers 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SLIGO ROVERS DESERVEDLY retained their Premier Division status and avoided any threat of a relegation play-off with a brilliantly earned win at the home of the newly crowned champions.

Man-of-the-match Oliver Denham and Owen Elding grabbed goals either side of the break to put themselves in the driving seat before Adam Matthews’ stunning effort made for a dramatic ending.

The much changed hosts, celebrating their fifth title in six years, named just three players that started in their midweek win against Galway United that eventually sealed their 22nd title,

There will be a double on the line when they take on Cork City in next Sunday’s showpiece but before that, the Hoops have to navigate a tough-looking trip to Athens for Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash. As such, things fell into place for John Russell’s charges who hoped to avoid the dreaded relegation-promotion play-off.

After providing the guard of honour, the Bit O’Red took the game straight to the title winners. On-loan Bohemians man James McManus forced Lee Steacy, who was making his first appearance of the season, into a sharp low save from a well struck volley.

Minutes later, the visitors spurned a glorious opportunity to get in front when Jad Hakiki led a swift counter attack. The Irish U21 International fed Will Fitzgerald, who then clipped a delightful ball right onto the head of Ryan O’Kane. He somehow headed it straight at Steacy from just a couple of yards out.

Sligo’s momentum then looked to have been derailed as they suffered a double injury blow with both McManus and Seb Quirk being forced off with muscle injuries.

Sean Kavanagh then struck the outside of the post with a lovely curled effort as things looked ominous. To their credit, though, Russell’s side regrouped and took the lead with 36 minutes on the clock.

Ryan O’Kane found a yard of space at the back post by Fitzgerald’s deep cross. The on-loan Shelbourne winger cut in on his right but saw his powerful effort loop up in the air, with Ollie Denham showing great reactions to get up sharply and head home from close range.

Sligo refused to rest on their laurels the second half on the front foot and were awarded a penalty six minutes after the restart. Again, Fitzgerald found O’Kane and the diminutive winger showed quick feet to skip into the area before being brought down by Lee Grace.

The 19-year-old sensation Owen Elding showed tremendous maturity to not only take responsibility but also dispatch the resulting spot kick with minimal fuss to send the 400-strong travelling contingent delirious.

With an immensely talented backup cast, Bradley looked to the bench opting for a triple substitution to swing the momentum in his side’s favour. However, just before the trio of Pico Lopes, Matt Healy and Dylan Watts could enter the fray, Adam Matthews gave his side a lifeline with a thunderbolt from 25 yards out that flew in off the post to set up an enthralling ending.

But with their backs to the wall for the remaining minutes, Sligo Rovers showed huge grit and determination to see themselves over the line and earn the valuable three points that made results elsewhere redundant.

Both teams had cause to celebrate at the final whistle, with the home side getting their hands on the trophy whilst the visitors could rest easy knowing their Premier division status was in tact for another year.

Shamrock Rovers: Lee Steacy; Adam Matthews (Roberto Lopes, 64’), Lee Grace, Egor Vassenin; Darragh Nugent, Aaron McEneff (Matt Healy, 64’), Cian Barrett, Sean Kavanagh (Dylan Watts, 64’), Trevor Clarke; Graham Burke (Danny Grant, 75’), John McGovern (Michael Noonan, 86’)

Subs not used: Ed McGinty, Dan Cleary, Rory Gaffney, Cory O’Sullivan

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sergeant; Edwin Agbaje (Conor Reynolds, 71’), Oliver Denham, Patrick McClean, Kyle McDonagh; James McManus (Ciaron Harkin, 16’), Sebastian Quirk (Daire Patton, 31’), Ryan O’Kane (Cian Kavanagh, 71’), Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald; Owen Elding

Subs not used: Conor Walsh, Wilson Waweru, John Mahon, Sean Stewart. Gareth McElroy,

Referee: Rob Hennessy