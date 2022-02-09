Shamrock Rovers avoid stadium ban for season opener

Two Shamrock Rovers supporters were arrested for setting off fireworks at the RSC in November, injuring a Waterford player.

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have avoided a stadium ban as sanction for the firework incident during their game away to Waterford in November.

Instead, fans will be permitted to attend Tallaght Stadium for the club’s Premier Division curtain-raiser against UCD on Friday week (18 February) but the FAI’s independent Disciplinary Control Unit have ordered that Rovers pay a fine of €5,000.

November’s game at the RSC was halted for several minutes after fireworks were thrown onto the pitch from the away section. Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth needed treatment after he was hit by one of the fireworks, with two people later arrested in the stadium by gardaí.

Rovers at the time condemned the “so-called supporters” and vowed to issue them with indefinite stadium bans.

Welcoming today’s decision by the Disciplinary Control Unit, the League of Ireland champions said they are currently on track to sell a record number of season tickets for 2022.