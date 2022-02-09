Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 9 February 2022
Shamrock Rovers avoid stadium ban for season opener

Rovers were instead fined €5,000 for a dangerous firework incident involving two of their supporters away at Waterford in November.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 12:45 PM
Two Shamrock Rovers supporters were arrested for setting off fireworks at the RSC in November, injuring a Waterford player.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have avoided a stadium ban as sanction for the firework incident during their game away to Waterford in November.

Instead, fans will be permitted to attend Tallaght Stadium for the club’s Premier Division curtain-raiser against UCD on Friday week (18 February) but the FAI’s independent Disciplinary Control Unit have ordered that Rovers pay a fine of €5,000.

November’s game at the RSC was halted for several minutes after fireworks were thrown onto the pitch from the away section. Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth needed treatment after he was hit by one of the fireworks, with two people later arrested in the stadium by gardaí.

Rovers at the time condemned the “so-called supporters” and vowed to issue them with indefinite stadium bans.

Welcoming today’s decision by the Disciplinary Control Unit, the League of Ireland champions said they are currently on track to sell a record number of season tickets for 2022.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

