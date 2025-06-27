Shamrock Rovers beat Waterford to move 11 points clear

Shamrock Rovers 1

Waterford 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

RORY GAFFNEY ROLLED back the years to spring from the bench and extend his side’s lead at the summit back to a daunting 11 points, with his late strike proving enough to overcome an impressive Waterford side.

It’s now three wins from three against The Blues this season for Stephen Bradley, who in his preview to the clash, mentioned Monday’s Dublin derby defeat to Bohemians could prove a “kick up the a***” and this certainly seemed to be the case as his side started sharply.

They could have been in front within the first five minutes when Graham Burke stood up an inviting cross to the back post that found Danny Grant. The wingback, under some pressure, showed good composure to chest the ball down but saw his low strike somehow hit the foot of the near post before rolling across the goal and being cleared to safety.

Blues boss John Coleman made just the one enforced change to the team that battled to 2-2 at home to reigning champions Shelbourne on Monday night, with Conan Noonan unavailable against his parent club, and would have been proud of his side’s response to the early pressure.

Jesse Dempsey found some space down the left and smartly teed up James Olayinka, who burst forward from midfield. Olayinka’s sweeping strike was turned away by Ed McGinty before Josh Honohan eventually cleared under pressure.

The two sides sensed blood as the game began to open up, with chances coming at both ends.

Firstly, Josh Honohans cut inside from the left, and bent a lovely effort to the far post but was denied brilliantly by Stephen McMullan at full stretch.

The visitors went straight down the other end, and Olayinka turned two men before unleashing a powerful effort straight into McGinty’s midriff.

Waterford then spurned one of the clearest openings of the evening when Tommy Lonergan got in behind the Rovers rearguard and looked to be in on goal.

On the cover, Dan Cleary forced the front man slightly wide, leaving Padraig Amond free in the process, but his strike partner selfishly went for goal with the angle against him and shot straight at McGinty, leaving Amond holding his head in frustration.

The hosts continued to be patient in their search to break the deadlock for an opening but were met by a well-organised sea of blue who continued to carry a threat of their own on the break through the double act of Lonergan and Amond.

With little to separate the sides as the second half rolled, the introduction of two former PFAI award winners in Jack Byrne and Rory Gaffney showed the strength in depth at the disposal of the home side.

Shortly after his entry, the 35-year-old Gaffney reacted quickest to a spill by McMullan, who had initially failed to hold a stinging Danny Mandroiu strike from 25 yards, and tap home in front of the adoring South Stand with just 15 minutes remaining.

Rovers pushed for a second, and fellow substitute Maxim Kovalevskis showed great feet to cut inside and square to Gaffney, who saw his thunderous effort bravely blocked to safety.

Rovers saw out the remaining minutes in what could prove a pivotal victory in the title race.

The Hoops’ attention now turns to another European adventure and the start of an FAI Cup tilt over July, whilst the Blues’ search for consistency continues.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Danny Grant (Maxim Kovalevskis, 76’), Dylan Watts (Rory Gaffney, 65’), Matt Healy, Danny Madroiu (Darragh Nugent, 87’), Josh Honohan; Graham Burke (Jack Byrne, 65’), Michael Noonan (Gary O’Neill, 87’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, John O’Sullivan, Cory O’Sullivan, Victor Ozhianvuna

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy, Ryan Burke (Trae Bailey Coyle, 80’); Grant Horton, Rowan McDonald (Dean McMenamy, 69’), Sam Glenfield, James Olayinka, Jesse Dempsey (Kyle White, 71’): Tommy Lonergan, Padraig Amond

Subs not used: Bradley Wade, Ben McCormack, Maarten Roland Pouwels, Adam Queally, Sean Keane, Bobby Keohan

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin)